Netflix a anunțat lansările de filme pentru 2021. Care sunt cele mai așteptate titluri


acum O oră

​Platforma Netflix, marea câştigătoare a anului cinematografic 2020 marcat de pandemie, a anunţat marţi lista cu lansările sale programate pentru 2021, care conţine nu mai puţin de 70 de lungmetraje şi numeroase vedete, relatează AFP și Barrons, potrivit Agerpres.

Anunţul este neobişnuit pentru serviciul american specializat în difuzarea de producţii video la cerere care, de obicei, prezintă doar câte un film odată, şi dovedeşte forţa de atac a Netflix. Platforma depăşeşte în prezent, de departe, din punct de vedere al volumului, toate studiourile de la Hollywood.

Prezentarea vine la scurt timp după ce studioul Warner Bros. a anunţat, spre surprinderea tuturor, că va lansa simultan în cinematografe şi pe platforma sa HBO Max toate filmele sale programate pentru 2021, adică 17 titluri.

De la dramă la comedie, producţii SF, de groază şi chiar western, serviciul video online a ţinut să înglobeze toate genurile majore ale cinematografiei moderne, cu unele titluri ce par a fi create special pentru premiile importante ale industriei.

Platforma nu a comunicat datele de lansare decât în cazul a zece filme, toate programate între începutul lunii ianuarie şi jumătatea lunii martie.

Împreună cu lista de filme, Netflix a prezentat şi un scurt videoclip care pune accent pe vedete, unde capete de afiş sunt Gal Gadot („Wonder Woman 1984”), Dwayne „The Rock” Johnson („Fast & Furious” sau „Jumanji”) şi Ryan Reynolds („Deadpool”).

Dintre filmele anunțate, Netflix subliniază titluri precum Red Notice (Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson), Bruised (Halle Berry), The Woman in the Window (Amy Adams), Escape from Spiderhead (Chris Hemsworth), YES DAY (Jennifer Garner) și Sweet Girl (Jason Momoa).

Lista filmelor anunțate

  • 8 Rue de l’Humanité*
  • A Boy Called Christmas
  • A Castle for Christmas
  • Afterlife of the Party
  • Army of the Dead
  • Awake
  • A Week Away
  • A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
  • Back to the Outback
  • Bad Trip
  • Beauty
  • Blonde
  • Blood Red Sky*
  • Bombay Rose
  • Beckett
  • Bruised
  • Concrete
  • Cowboy
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Double Dad*
  • Escape from Spiderhead
  • Fear Street Trilogy
  • Fever Dream*
  • Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
  • Fuimos Canciones*
  • I Care A Lot (February 19)**
  • Intrusion
  • Kate
  • Love Hard
  • Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
  • Monster Moxie (March 3)
  • Munich*
  • Nightbooks
  • Night Teeth
  • No One Gets Out Alive
  • O2* Outside the Wire (January 15)
  • Penguin Bloom (January 27)**
  • Pieces of Woman (January 7)
  • Red Notice
  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Robin Robin
  • Skater Girl Stowaway**
  • Sweet Girl The Dig (January 29)
  • The Guilty The Hand of God*
  • The Harder They Fall
  • The Kissing Booth 3
  • The Last Letter from Your Lover**
  • The Last Mercenary*
  • The Loud House Movie
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Princess Switch 3
  • There’s Someone Inside Your House
  • The Starling The Swarm*
  • The White Tiger (January 22)
  • The Woman in the Window
  • Things Heard and Seen
  • Thunder Force
  • tick, tick…BOOM!
  • To All The Boys: Always and Forever
  • Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
  • Untitled Alexandre Moratto*
  • Untitled Graham King
  • Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
  • Wish Dragon
  • YES DAY (March 12)

sursa: agerpres.ro


acum O oră

miercuri, 13.01.2021

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis un cod galben de ninsoare și viscol valabil de miercuri seară seară, de la ora 21:00, până joi dimineață la ora 3:00.

Este vizată zona de munte a județului, la cota 1700 de metri, în zona Oașa, și a Munților Șureanu.

Se vor semnala ninsori și intensificări ale vântului cu rafale de 60-70 kilometri la oră, viscolind ninsoarea și determinând scăderea vizibilității.

Citește și: BBC: Furtuna Filomena, care a făcut ravagii în Spania, vine spre România. ANM anunță Cod Galben de ninsori în 20 de județe

Foto: Arhivă

acum 2 ore

miercuri, 13.01.2021

Prefectura Consiliul Judetean Alba 1

Angajaţii prefecturilor din ţară, care au mers la serviciu în perioada pandemiei, primesc bani în plus 30% din salariu de bază, potrivit legii, dacă au desfăşurat activităţi de combatere şi prevenire a epidemiei de COVID-19.

În Alba, de exemplu, din cei 46 de angajaţi ai Prefecturii, au beneficiat de sporul de Covid-19 în jur de 30-35 de angajați, timp de trei luni.

Acordarea sporului s-a făcut prin ordin de prefect, dar documentul nu a fost făcut public pe siteul instituției.

”Este un document mai mult intern, chiar dacă este un ordin de prefect” a precizat Nicolae Albu prefectul județului Alba.

Acesta a mai declarat că sumele acordate prin acest spor nu sunt mari raportate la salariile de bază obținute de personalul instituției.

”De exemplu un jurist are în jur de 2300 de lei salariul de baza, iar în baza acestui  spor a mai beneficiat de aproape 700 de lei” a mai precizat prefectul de Alba.

Prefectul mai spune că toți angajații Prefecturii Alba care au primit sporul Covid au fost implicați în acțiuni de prevenire şi combaterea efectelor pandemiei de COVID. Selecția acestora s-a făcut în baza unor referate făcute de șefii direcți și apoi aprobate de prefect, asa cum prevede legea.

Angajații Prefecturii Alba au stat peste program şi au muncit mai mult în perioada respectivă, au distribuit pachete, au fost implicați în organizarea alegerilor – sunt doar câteva motive enumerate de Nicolae Albu, care ținut să sublinieze că toate sporurile au fost acordate legal în baza OUG 131/200.

Ce spune OUG 131/200 referitor la aceste sporuri:

Art. 5. – (1) Începând cu data intrării în vigoare a prezentei ordonanţe de urgenţă, pe perioada stării de alertă instituite prin Hotărârea Guvernului nr. 394/2020 privind declararea stării de alertă şi măsurile care se aplică pe durata acesteia pentru prevenirea şi combaterea efectelor pandemiei de COVID-19, aprobată cu modificări şi completări prin Hotărârea Parlamentului României nr. 5/2020, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, şi prelungită prin Hotărârea Guvernului nr. 476/2020, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, şi prin Hotărârea Guvernului nr. 553/2020, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare, personalul instituţiilor prefectului implicat în activităţi de prevenire şi combatere a efectelor pandemiei de COVID-19, a cărui finanţare se asigură de la capitolul 51.01 „Autorităţi publice şi acţiuni externe”, beneficiază de un spor de 30% la salariul de bază, cu excepţia prefectului şi subprefectului.

(3) Personalul din instituţiile prefectului care va beneficia de acordarea sporului se stabileşte prin ordin al prefectului la propunerea motivată a şefului nemijlocit, din care să rezulte activitatea şi modul de implicare în prevenirea şi combaterea efectelor pandemiei de COVID-19 şi care au presupus un risc suplimentar şi/sau un volum mai mare de muncă.

acum 2 ore

miercuri, 13.01.2021

Administrația Județeană a Finanțelor Publice Alba a aprobat miercuri repartizarea pe unități administrativ teritoriale din Alba a cotelor defalcate pe impozitul pe venit estimat a se încasa în anii 2020-2023 și a sumelor defalcate din TVA pentru echilibrarea bugetelor locale. 

Potrivit unui document al instituției, prezentat de Alba24.ro, din impozitul pe venit estimat a fi încasat la bugetul de stat la nivelul fiecărui UAT în anul 2020, în sumă de peste 394 de milioane de lei, un procent de 14% merge la Consiliul Județean Alba.

DOCUMENTUL care prezintă situația alocărilor pe fiecare localitate în parte, poate fi consultată în anexa hotărârii, AICI

Un procent de 63% primesc bugetele locale ale comunelor, orașelor și municipiilor și 14% se alocă într-un cont deschis pe seama AJFP Alba pentru echilibrarea bugetelor locale ale primăriilor din  județ.

De asemenea, o sumă de aproape 12 milioane de lei (3%) sunt destinați instituțiilor publice din subordinea administrației publice locale care se ocupă cu organizarea de spectacole și concerte.

acum 3 ore

miercuri, 13.01.2021

p

Deși poate părea un avertisment ciudat, specialiștii în siguranță rutieră spun că pietonii devin ținte sigure pentru maşini când poartă haine închise la culoare.

În special seara, şoferii nu mai au o vizibilitate mare, mai ales dacă ninge sau plouă și astfel apar accidentele, inclusiv pe trecerile de pietoni. 

Hainele de culoare închisă ne pot poate pune în pericol, susțin specialiștii. Recomandat este să purtăm ceva colorat, ca șoferii să ne poată vedea mai repede în trafic.

„Avem o mare problemă din acest punct de vedere, vizibilitate șoferilor este redusă oricum de condițiile meteo, de ploaie de lumină, soarele apune mult mai devreme toate aceste lucruri fac ca vestimentația noastră când e neagră, cenușie să fie mult mai greu vizibilă. Noi știm să ne ferim, copiii nu știu să facă acest lucru, responsabilitatea revine părinților. Părinții ar putea să îmbrace copiii în culori deschise să fie vizibili pentru șoferi”, explică Emil Gătej, specialist în siguranță rutieră.

Psihologii spun că dorința de a purta haine închise la culoare, de toamna până la sfârșitul iernii, vine fără să ne dăm seama.

„Sunt multe persoane care asociază mental oarecum vremea cu starea de dispoziție pe care o au pe de altă parte cred că ar fi bine să lăsăm culoarea să intre în viața noastră, culoarea are locul și rostul ei. Pe de altă parte aș spune că o culoare frumoasă compensează o vreme mai urâtă, mai închisă”, susține psihologul Mihaela Sahlean-Apetroaie.

p
