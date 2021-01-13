Netflix a anunțat lansările de filme pentru 2021. Care sunt cele mai așteptate titluri

​Platforma Netflix, marea câştigătoare a anului cinematografic 2020 marcat de pandemie, a anunţat marţi lista cu lansările sale programate pentru 2021, care conţine nu mai puţin de 70 de lungmetraje şi numeroase vedete, relatează AFP și Barrons, potrivit Agerpres.

Anunţul este neobişnuit pentru serviciul american specializat în difuzarea de producţii video la cerere care, de obicei, prezintă doar câte un film odată, şi dovedeşte forţa de atac a Netflix. Platforma depăşeşte în prezent, de departe, din punct de vedere al volumului, toate studiourile de la Hollywood.

Prezentarea vine la scurt timp după ce studioul Warner Bros. a anunţat, spre surprinderea tuturor, că va lansa simultan în cinematografe şi pe platforma sa HBO Max toate filmele sale programate pentru 2021, adică 17 titluri.

De la dramă la comedie, producţii SF, de groază şi chiar western, serviciul video online a ţinut să înglobeze toate genurile majore ale cinematografiei moderne, cu unele titluri ce par a fi create special pentru premiile importante ale industriei.

Platforma nu a comunicat datele de lansare decât în cazul a zece filme, toate programate între începutul lunii ianuarie şi jumătatea lunii martie.

Împreună cu lista de filme, Netflix a prezentat şi un scurt videoclip care pune accent pe vedete, unde capete de afiş sunt Gal Gadot („Wonder Woman 1984”), Dwayne „The Rock” Johnson („Fast & Furious” sau „Jumanji”) şi Ryan Reynolds („Deadpool”).

Dintre filmele anunțate, Netflix subliniază titluri precum Red Notice (Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson), Bruised (Halle Berry), The Woman in the Window (Amy Adams), Escape from Spiderhead (Chris Hemsworth), YES DAY (Jennifer Garner) și Sweet Girl (Jason Momoa).

sursa: agerpres.ro