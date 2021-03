Mesaje de 8 Martie în Engleză: Urări şi felicitări de Ziua Femeii. Gânduri frumoase într-o zi specială

Pentru că ziua de 8 Martie este specială pentru toate femeile, mesajele şi felicitările cu această ocazie ar trebui să acopere toate preferinţele şi aşteptările. Şi, cum trăim într-o lume a comunicării fără graniţe, gândurile frumoase se pot transmite şi în engleză.

Venim în ajutorul celor care preferă un mesaj mai special sau care doresc să facă urări de 8 Martie pentru persoane dragi de peste hotare, cu variante de felicitări în limba engleză:

„Dear madam, in this wonderful day dedicated to all the women, I want to compliment and wish you to be happy and loved by all of your dears!

„Every Home, Every Heart, Every Feeling,Every Moment Of happiness is incomplete without you, Only you can complete this world Happy Women’s Day”

„Sending you wishes to say you blossom up the world around me! Happy Women’s Day!”

„If you could see it from my eyes you would know you are one gem of a Woman!”

„Women are like cars: we all want a Ferrari, sometimes want a pickup truck, and end up with a station wagon”

„This is just my way of saying that you are a very special Woman in my life! Thanks!”

„Just wanted to thank you from bottom of my heart for all things you do! Happy Womens Day!”

„Feel special, unique, on top of the world..its your day!! Happy Womens Day my girl”

„On women’s day what can I wish for, but the very best for you! Happy Women’s Day!”

Mesaje de 8 Martie pentru MAME

„Wishing you a day that’s just like you… really special!”

„Wishing a very Happy Women’s Day to the most amazing women I know”

„Mom, no one can ever take your place in my heart. I love you forever and ever. No matter where I go or who I meet, you will always be number one to me.”

„Every day I wake up, I always have you to thank. I have your guidance, your warmth, your love, and your heart. Someone who loves me unconditionally. Right or wrong, you are always my mom”.

„Heartfelt greetings to my angel darling. May your day be made of sweetness. Happy birthday, Mom!”

„Throughout my life, you have always been the strength that holds me up in the storm of life. I love you Mama”.

„My greatest wish is to grow up and become just like you. Happy Birthday Mother and thank you for all your strength and advice that have helped me become the person I am today.”

„You have given me such great advice over the years, Mother. I want to take this special day and use it as an opportunity to thank you for all that you do”.

„Thanks for always believing in me, Mom. Have a terrific day today”.

„I love you from the bottom of my heart. You are very special. Mom! Happy birthday!”

Mesaje de 8 Martie pentru profesoare

„You are not the only teacher I’ve had, but yours are the only classes that I miss real bad. Happy birthday”.

„Dear teacher… just to show how you have changed my entire life’s view, I want to say that when I grow up I want to be just like you. Happy birthday”.

„Today is the one day of the year when you are officially allowed to ask us to stop being naughty and annoying. Happy birthday to the teacher who tolerates us and despite all the drama, never stops smiling”.

„By teaching me math, you didn’t just teach me how to add numbers but also how to add value to my life. Happy birthday teacher”.

„I take pride in having learned from a teacher like you because, now my life has a purpose and a cause”.

„Nothing in this whole world is completely flawless, except my teacher’s advice which is truly priceless”.

Mesaje de 8 Martie pentru iubită/soție

„My dear, you know I always wish you the best of what the world has to offer and on this special day it is no different, Happy Birthday and yours forever”.

„Birthdays come and go. But our love and respect for each other will always be rock solid. None of the forces of universe can change it. We will always be there for each other this day and everyday to come. I am truly blessed to have a person like you in my life”.

„Darling here`s wishing you a life always full of happiness”.

„You still look so hot after all the years we have been together. I cannot imagine a more beautiful wife”.

„You are the love of my life. I cannot believe you said yes to a man like me. Seriously, I count my blessings every day that I wake up next to you”.

„I love you so much that words cannot express it. It is only the feelings of love, mutual respect and care that can express my true feelings for you”.

„You always are a wonderful guide, you are my best friend but more than that you are a wonderful wife! Thanks for everything you are in my life! Happy birthday, dear!”

„With you by my side, I’ve found all that I’ve been waiting for! I couldn’t have asked for more… I love you”.

„The red roses to say: You’ll always be there in my heart! I love you”.

„Your love is like a flame that lights up my world! Sweetheart, I want your love to shine in my life forever…”