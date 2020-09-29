Connect with us
Publicitate

EVENIMENT

Cardul de sănătate devine obligatoriu din 1 octombrie. Toate serviciile medicale ”la cabinet” vor trebui validate. EXCEPȚII


Publicat

acum 4 ore

card sanatate

Începând cu 1 octombrie, Cardul de Sănătate redevine obligatoriu, iar în cazul consultațiilor la cabinet serviciile medicale vor trebui validate cu cardul. Excepţie fac doar consultaţiile la distanţă, a anunţat, Casa Naţională de Asigurări de Sănătate (CNAS).

„HG 162/2020 aprobată de Guvern pentru completarea Ordonanţei de Urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 70/2020 (privind reglementarea unor măsuri, începând cu data de 15 mai 2020, în contextul situaţiei epidemiologice determinate de răspândirea coronavirusului SARS-CoV-2, pentru prelungirea unor termene, pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii nr. 227/2015 privind Codul fiscal, a Legii educaţiei naţionale nr. 1/2011, precum şi a altor acte normative) prevede prelungirea aplicabilităţii măsurilor în domeniul sănătăţii până la data de 31 decembrie 2020”, se arată în comunicat, scrie Agerpres.

Astfel, se menţin până la finalul anului consultaţiile la distanţă acordate de medicii de familie şi de medicii specialişti din ambulatoriul clinic, pentru care „nu este necesară validarea cu cardul de sănătate”.

Potrivit CNAS, în urma consultaţiilor acordate la distanţă, medicul de familie/medicul specialist va emite toate documentele necesare pacientului ca urmare a actului medical, inclusiv prescripţiile medicale.

Totodată, documentele sunt transmise pacientului prin mijloace de comunicare electronică.

Însă, în cazul consultaţiilor acordate la cabinet, este obligatorie validarea cu cardul de sănătate a serviciilor medicale.

„Reintroducem utilizarea cardului de sănătate în toate situaţiile în care pacientul se deplasează fizic la unitatea medicală pentru a primi servicii medicale, pentru a avea o evidenţă cât mai exactă şi a gestiona cât mai eficient fondurile din sistem.

Consultaţiile la distanţă rămân o alternativă benefică atât pentru pacienţi, cât şi pentru medici, prin care se asigură accesul la tratamentele necesare fără a se expune riscurilor de infectare.

Recomandăm în continuare pacienţilor programarea consultaţiilor, medicul fiind cel care decide modul în care va fi acordată consultaţia, la distanţă sau în cadrul unei vizite la cabinetul medical”, a declarat Adela Cojan, preşedintele CNAS, citată în comunicatul de presă.

De asemenea, s-a prelungit până la data de 31 decembrie 2020 termenul de valabilitate pentru următoarele documente a căror valabilitate expiră până la această dată: biletele de trimitere pentru specialităţi clinice, inclusiv pentru specialitatea medicină fizică şi de reabilitare;

biletele de trimitere pentru specialităţi paraclinice; recomandările medicale pentru dispozitive medicale, tehnologii şi dispozitive asistive – ce se depun/se transmit la casa de asigurări de sănătate; deciziile de aprobare pentru procurarea dispozitivului medical, tehnologiilor şi dispozitivelor asistive.

Printre măsurile al căror termen de valabilitate s-a prelungit prin aprobarea HG 162/2020 se numără şi posibilitatea ca medicii de familie să poată prescrie în continuare pentru pacienţii cronici inclusiv medicamentele restricţionate din Lista de medicamente compensate şi gratuite care se acordă în cadrul programelor naţionale de sănătate, cu menţiunea că pentru medicamentele care se eliberează în baza unor protocoale terapeutice şi a unor formulare specifice (medicamente notate cu (**)1, (**)1 Alfa şi (**) Beta în Lista de medicamente compensate şi gratuite) este necesară evaluarea periodică a medicului de specialitate pentru a confirma sau modifica schema de tratament, la termenele prevăzute în protocoalele terapeutice sau în scrisorile medicale.


ȘTIREA TA - Dacă ești martorul unor evenimente deosebite, fotografiază, filmează și trimite-le la Alba24 prin Facebook, WhatsApp, sau prin formularul online.

Pe aceeași tema:
Comentează

Lasă un comentariu

Adresa ta de email nu va fi publicată. Câmpurile obligatorii sunt marcate cu *


Publicitate

ADMINISTRATIE

PNL, majoritar în Consiliul Județean Alba: A obținut 20 de mandate de consilieri. Ce partide au mai intrat în CJ

Publicat

acum 19 minute

marți, 29.09.2020

de

Partidul Național Liberal a câștigat detașat alegerile pentru șefia Consiliului Județean Alba, în frunte cu Ion Dumitrel, dar și majoritatea în Consiliu.

Cu peste 75.000 de voturi câștigate, din cele 147.074 valabil exprimate, liberalii au obținut un număr aproape dublu de mandate față de restul partidelor care au intrat în consiliu.

Pe lângă PNL, în Consiliul Județean au mai intrat PSD, USR și PMP.

Câte mandate au obținut partidele

PNL-20 mandate

PSD-6 mandate

USR-4 mandate

PMP-2 mandate

Date centralizate din cele 439 secții votare – județul Alba (sursă AEP):

Total voturi – 148.739 – Președinte Consiliu Județean 

Ion Dumitrel – Partidul Național Liberal (PNL) – 82.945 voturi (55,76%)

Ioan Dîrzu – Partidul Social Democrat (PSD) – 27.900 voturi (18.75%)

Mihail David – Alianța USR PLUS (PLUS) – 13.592 voturi (9,13%)

Clement Negruţ – Partidul Mișcarea Populară (PMP) – 7.215 voturi

Horaţiu Florea – Partidul Pro România – 4.547 voturi

Ioan Lazăr – Partidul Alianţa Liberalilor și Democraţilor – ALDE – 6.078 voturi

Vasile Bucur – Alianța Pentru Unirea Românilor (AUR) – 5.288 voturi

Constantin Talpaş – Partidul Puterii Umaniste (Social-Liberal) – PPU – 1.174 voturi

Consilieri județeni:

147.074 voturi în total

PNL 75.064 voturi (51,03%)

PSD 24.424 voturi

USR PLUS 13.949 voturi

PMP 9.672 voturi

ALDE 6.477 voturi

UDMR 6.111 voturi

Pro România 4.467 voturi

AUR 4.285 voturi

PPU 1.144 voturi

Partidul Verde 1.481 voturi

Citeste mai mult
Publicitate

EVENIMENT

Laura Alexia Bogdan, la doar 14 ani, o mare speranță a judo-ului din România. Rezultate de excepție la competiții naționale

Publicat

acum 3 ore

marți, 29.09.2020

de

Laura Alexia Bogdan, sportivă legitimată la Clubul Sportiv Unirea Alba Iulia, este una dintre marile speranțe ale judo-ului românesc, întrucât la doar 14 ani reușește să se impună la competițiile naționale la care concurează cu sportive de peste 18 ani, în contextul în care se află la o vârstă la care fiecare an de pregătire contează extrem de mult.

Laura Alexia Bogdan a obținut medalia de bronz la Campionatul Național Seniori Individual, desfășurat în perioada 24-26 septembrie la Poiana Brașov, rezultatul fiind extraordinar de bun în contextul în care sportiva are doar 14 de ani. Ea a concurat la categoria 48 de kilograme.

Sportiva legitimată la CS Unirea Alba Iulia se antrenează, în prezent, la Centrul Olimpic de Judo Cluj-Napoca, după ce anterior a efectuat pregătirea și la Centrul Național de Judo Deva.

Sportivii secției de judo sunt antrenați de către prof. Dinu Alin și Dinu Cristian. Pe lângă faptul că oferă o dezvoltare fizică armonioasă, judo dezvoltă gândirea creativă, asociativă, îndemânarea și precizia, curajul, spiritul întreprinzător, autodisciplina și inteligenta. Disciplina face parte din sporturile olimpice.

Citeste mai mult
Publicitate

EVENIMENT

HARTA: REZULTATE alegeri locale în județul Alba. PRIMARII care vor conduce localitățile, în următorii patru ani. PROCENTE

Publicat

acum 4 ore

marți, 29.09.2020

de

Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă a publicat rezultatele parțiale la alegerile locale 2020, pe localități din județul Alba.

Alba24 vă prezintă primarii care vor conduce orașele și comunele din județul Alba în următorii patru ani.

De asemnea, puteți vedea mai jos procentele obținute de fiecare candidat de primar. 

Știre în curs de actualizare

alba iulia

Municipiul Alba Iulia (22024 voturi)

  • Gabriel Pleşa – USR PLUS – 8107 voturi – 36,8 %
  • Voicu Paul – PNL – 7428 voturi – 33,72 %
  • Alin Gheorghe Stanciu – PSD– 2028 voturi – 9,20 %
  • Mircea Trifu Marian – ANA – 1556 voturi – 7,06 %
  • Gheorghe Cornel Beleiu – Pro România – 715 voturi – 3,24%
  • Bogdan Lazăr – ALDE – 667 voturi – 3,02 %
  • Alin Flaviu Tudose – AUR – 642 voturi – 2,9 %
  • Marius Adrian Haţegan – Partidul Mișcarea Populară (PMP) – 443 voturi – 2,01 %
  • Hani Sasu – Partidul Verde – 317 voturi – 1,43 %
  • Ilie Sbuciumelea – PPU – 121 voturi – 0,54%

Municipiul Aiud (8123 voturi)

  • Oana Badea – PNL – 3729 voturi – 45,9 %
  • Ionuț Crișan – USR PLUS – 1959 voturi – 24,11 %
  • Delia Gheorghiță – PSD – 1353 voturi – 16,65 %
  • Mircea Bogdan – ALDE – 449 voturi –  5,52 %
  • Ionea Danciu – independent – 241 voturi – 2,96 %
  • Alexandru Man – PMP – 199 voturi – 2,44 %
  • Aurel Munteanu – PRO România – 138 voturi – 1,69 %
  • Gheorghe Man – independent – 55 voturi – 0,67 %

Municipiul Blaj (6991 voturi)

  • Gheorghe Valentin Rotar – PNL – 5516 voturi – 78,90 %
  • Silvia Marcu – ALDE – 605 voturi – 8,65 %
  • Dorin Voina – PSD – 590 voturi – 8,43 %
  • Mihai Boitor – USR PLUS – 290 voturi – 4,14 %

Municipiul Sebeș (10476 voturi)

  • Dorin Nistor – PNL – 6476 voturi – 61,8%
  • Cristian Radu – PSD – 2187 voturi – 20,8%
  • Ioan Anghel – USR PLUS – 544 voturi – 5,19%
  • Mihai Tătaru – Partidul Verde – 468 voturi – 4,46 %
  • Marius Topirceau – AUR – 339 voturi – 3,23 %
  • Nicolae Besoiu – ALDE – 123 voturi – 1,17 %
  • Silviu Bădilă – 186 voturi – 1,77 %
  • Antoniu Habean – PRO România – 63 voturi – 0,60 %
  • Nicolae Popa – FIN – 90 voturi – 0,85 %

Orașul Abrud (2283 voturi)

  • Cristian Alexandru Albu – PNL – 952 voturi – 41,69 %
  • Nicolaie Simina – PSD – 932 voturi – 40,82 %
  • Bogdan Cătălin Furdui – USR PLUS – 241 voturi – 10,55 %
  • Dan Ioan Nemeș – ALDE – 76 voturi – 3,32 %
  • Jurca Narcis Romeo Avram – Pro România – 55 voturi – 2,40 %
  • Ioan Sicoe – PMP – 27 voturi – 1,18 %

Orașul Baia de Arieș (1814 voturi)

  • Traian Pandor – PNL – 676 voturi – 37,26 %
  • Gheorghe Bora – ALDE – 526 voturi – 28,96 %
  • Ioan Nemeș – PSD – 481 voturi – 26,51 %
  • Ileana Nicoleta Pandor – Pro România – 75 voturi – 4,13 %
  • Filip Vasile Holobuț – PMP – 56 voturi – 3,08 %

Orașul Câmpeni (4171 voturi)

  • Cristian Dan Pașca – PNL – 2103 voturi – 50,41 %
  • Ioan Călin Andreș – PSD – 1858 voturi – 44,54 %
  • Nicolae Gigel Haiduc – USR PLUS – 87 voturi – 2,08 %
  • Maria Elena Oprea – ALDE – 38 voturi – 0,91 %
  • Călin Precupaș – PRM – 31 voturi – 0,74 %
  • Dragomir Morcan – Pro România – 22 voturi – 0,52 %

Orașul Cugir (8207 voturi)

  • Adrian Teban – PNL – 4128 voturi – 50,29 %
  • Mircea Trifan  – PSD – 1807 voturi – 22,01 %
  • Alin Serdiuc – USR PLUS – 1572 voturi – 19,15 %
  • Lucian Buta – PMP – 298 de voturi – 3,63 %
  • Vasile Florin – Pro România – 126 voturi – 1,53 %
  • Scânteie Gheorghe – 179 de voturi – 2,18 %
  • Daniel Herlea – ALDE – 97 de voturi 1,18 %

Orașul Ocna Mureș (4210 voturi)

  • Silviu Vințeler – PNL – 3305 voturi – 78,50 %
  • Ion Daniel Jinariu – PSD – 380 voturi – 9,02 %
  • Liviu Rareș Damian – PMP – 315 voturi – 7,48 %
  • Răzvan Cornel Marcu – Pro România – 115 voturi – 2,73 %
  • Marius Artur Jurca – USR PLUS – 95 voturi – 2,25 %

Orașul Teiuș (2921 voturi)

  • Mirel Vasile Hălălai – PSD – 1654 voturi – 56,62 %
  • Aurel Breaz – PNL – 693 voturi – 23,72 %
  • Cristian Crișan – AUR – 160 voturi – 5,47 %
  • Florin Tricu – PMP – 135 voturi – 4,62 %
  • Octavian Mihai Rusu – Pro România – 115 voturi – 3,93 %
  • Elena Andreea Pop – ALDE – 85 voturi – 2,90 %
  • Aura Iustina Alexandra Ardelean – USR PLUS – 62 voturi – 2,12 %
  • Simion Sechereș – Partidul Verde – 17 – 0,58 %

Orașul Zlatna (3557 voturi)

  • Silviu Ponoran – PNL – 2054 voturi – 57,74 %
  • Nicolae Florin Nistor – PSD – 538 voturi – 15,12 %
  • Gheorghe Florian Crișan – Pro România – 274 voturi – 7,70 %
  • Nicolae Clonța – PNȚCD – 246 voturi – 6,91 %
  • Daniel Demenic – ALDE – 194 voturi – 5,45 %
  • Cristian Petru Câmpean – USR PLUS – 151 voturi – 4,24 %
  • Dumitru Claudiu Mateș – PMP – 100 voturi – 2,81 %

Albac (1013 voturi)

  • Petru Tiberiu Todea – PNL – 796 voturi – 78,57 %
  • Vasile Popa – USR PLUS – 139 voturi – 13,72 %
  • Olar Ioan – PSD – 78 voturi – 7,69 %

Almașu Mare (820 voturi)

  • Aron Zaharie – PNL – 325 voturi – 39,63 %
  • Ilie Dan Beldean – PMP – 186 voturi – 22,68 %
  • Alin Florin Beca – Pro România – 154 voturi – 18,78 %
  • Marius Nicolae Rof – USR PLUS – 123 voturi – 15 %
  • Ana Mariana Doncea – PSD – 32 voturi – 3,9 %

Arieșeni (1253 voturi)

  • Gheorghe Pantea – PNL – 657 voturi – 52,4 %
  • Vasile Marin Jurj – PSD – 596 voturi – 47,56 %

Avram Iancu (857 voturi)

  • Sandu Heler – PNL – 675 voturi – 78,76 %
  • Marinela Corina Pogan – PSD – 130 voturi – 15,16 %
  • Mircea Nicolae Avram – 35 voturi – 4,08 %
  • Ionel Achimeț – ALDE – 17 voturi – 1,98 %

Berghin (679 voturi)

  • Vasile Bica – PNL – 523 voturi – 77,02 %
  • Daniela Moldovan – PMP – 86 voturi – 12,66 %
  • Marius Budilă – PSD – 70 voturi – 10,30 %

Bistra (2040 voturi)

  • Traian Gligor – PNL – 1609 voturi – 78,87 %
  • Marius Lucian Jeflea – PSD – 199 voturi – 9,75 %
  • Ioan Macarie Ancău – PPU – 120 voturi – 5,88 %
  • Sorin Constantin Muntea – ALDE – 61 voturi – 2,99 %
  • Gheorghe Leș – PMP – 51 – 2,5 %

Blandiana (642 voturi)

  • Nicolae Gherman – PNL – 412 voturi – 64,17 %
  • Ioan Emil Itu – PSD – 230 voturi – 35,82 %

Bucerdea Grânoasă (1117 voturi)

  • Ioan Aldea – PNL – 619 voturi – 55,41 %
  • Alexandru Octavian Mondoc – PSD – 266 voturi – 23,81 %
  • Monica Florea – PMP – 232 voturi – 20,76 %

Bucium (763 voturi)

  • Cornel Napău – PSD – 560 voturi – 73,39 %
  • Vasile Marciuc – PNL – 164 voturi – 21,49 %
  • Ioan Bolunduț – Pro România – 39 voturi – 5,11 %

Câlnic (1048 voturi)

  • Lucian Tiberiu Bodea – independent – 499 voturi – 47,61 %
  • Ioan Oancea – PNL – 255 voturi – 24,33 %
  • Gheorghe Claudiu Tomescu – PMP – 152 voturi – 14,50 %
  • Ioan Cunțan – PSD – 142 voturi –  13,54 %

Cenade (438 voturi)

  • Ilie Neamțu – PNL – 413 voturi – 94,29 %
  • Vasile Handrea – PSD – 25 voturi – 5,70 %

Cergău (910 voturi)

  • Lenuța Aldea – PNL – 596 voturi – 65,49 %
  • Ioan Lucian Bozoșan – Pro România – 110 voturi – 12,08 %
  • Nicolae Ovidiu Muntean – PSD – 109 voturi – 11,97 %
  • Viorel Rascovici – USR PLUS – 95 voturi – 10,43 %

Ceru Băcăinți (240 voturi)

  • Ioan Trif – PMP – 163 voturi – 67,91 %
  • Remus Florin Giurgiu – PNL – 65 voturi – 27,08 %
  • Ionel Sava – PSD – 12 voturi – 5 %

Cetatea de Baltă (1156 voturi)

  • Constantin Comandaru – PNL – 844 voturi – 73,01 %
  • Andrei Florin Lica – PSD – 312 voturi – 26,98 %

Ciugud (1733 voturi)

  • Gheorghe Damian – independent – 1527 voturi – 88,11 %
  • Cornel Petrașcu – PMP – 206 voturi – 11,88 %

Ciuruleasa (704 voturi)

  • Radu Marcel Tuhuț – PSD – 619 voturi – 87,92 %
  • Mircea Adrian Tuhuț – PNL – 56 voturi – 7,95 %
  • Dan Florian Simina – AUR – 16 voturi – 2,27 %
  • Ancuța Cosmina Dobran – PMP – 13 voturi – 1,84 %

Crăciunelu de Jos (1057 voturi)

  • Lenuța Bubur – PNL – 608 voturi – 57,52 %
  • Vasile Gânța – PMP – 208 voturi – 19,67 %
  • Adrian Simion Câmpean – independent – 148 voturi – 14 %
  • Alina Eugenia Han – PSD – 58 voturi – 5,48 %
  • Ioan Bărbuleț – Pro România – 35 voturi – 3,31 %

Cricău (1211 voturi)

  • Aurel Florin Todericiu – ALDE – 650 voturi – 53,67 %
  • Constantin Emil Corodeanu – PNL – 487 voturi – 40,21 %
  • Liviu Șuteu – PSD – 61 voturi – 5,03 %
  • Nicolae Roșu – AUR – 13 voturi – 1,07 %

Cut (724 voturi)

  • Sorin Gheorghe Bâscă – PNL – 422 voturi – 58,28 %
  • Ilie Dăian – PSD – 138 voturi – 19,06 %
  • Ioan Nistor – PMP – 73 voturi – 10,08 %
  • Lucian Popa – PNȚCD – 61 voturi – 8,42 %
  • Vasilică Gheorghe – USR PLUS – 30 voturi –  4,14 %

Daia Română (1461 voturi)

  • Visarion Hăprian – PNL – 1244 voturi – 85,14 %
  • Ana Bișboacă – PSD – 111 voturi – 7,59 %
  • Silviu Mihai Moldovan – PMP – 106 voturi – 7,25 %

Doștat (541 voturi)

  • Emilia Livia Cândea – PNL – 430 voturi – 79,48 %
  • Ioan Petrașcu – ALDE – 83 voturi – 15,34 %
  • Ioan Păucean – PSD – 28 voturi – 5,17 %

Fărău (872 voturi)

  • Ioan Stoia – PNL – 720 voturi – 82,56 %
  • Gligor Barabas – URS PLUS – 128 voturi – 14,67 %
  • Nelu Alin Muntean – PSD – 24 voturi – 2,75 %

Galda de Jos (2048 voturi)

  • Romulus Raica – PNL – 765 voturi – 36,91 %
  • Gheorghe Iustin Petrean – 583 voturi – 28,46 %
  • Marinel Hîrbea – PMP – 478 voturi – 23,33 %
  • Petru Constantin Mărie – USR PLUS  – 128 voturi – 6,25 %
  • Dorel Răzvan Păstrav – Pro România – 71 voturi – 3,46 %
  • Spiridon Goronea – PPU – 23 voturi – 1,12 %

Gârbova (1041 voturi)

  • Ioan Muntean – PSD – 526 voturi – 50,52 %
  • Ioan Nedealea – PNL – 515 voturi – 49,47 %

Gârda de Sus (884 voturi)

  • Marin Vârciu – PNL – 427 voturi – 48,30 %
  • Lucian Costea – Pro România – 285 voturi – 32,23 %
  • Călin Ioan Nicoară – ALDE – 107 voturi – 12,10 %
  • Veniamin Petruse – PSD – 65 voturi – 7,35 %

Hopârta (527 voturi)

  • Augustin Popa – PNL – 455 voturi – 86,33 %
  • Nicolae Gheorghe Moldovan – PSD – 57 voturi – 10,81 %
  • Vasile Roșian – PMP – 15 voturi – 2,84 %

Horea (1174 voturi)

  • Nicola Marin – PNL – 824 voturi – 70,18 %
  • Ispas Florin Neag – PSD – 350 voturi – 29,81 %

Ighiu (3050 voturi)

  • Traian Rusu – PNL – 1581 voturi – 51,83 %
  • Nicolae Bolea – USR PLUS – 746 voturi – 24,45 %
  • Dumitru Cristian Cristea – PSD – 548 voturi – 17,96 %
  • Liviu Dorin Oaida – PMP – 175 voturi – 5,73 %

Întregalde (391 voturi)

  • Victoria Moga – independent – 219 voturi – 56,01 %
  • Teodor Florea – PNL – 169 voturi – 43,22 %
  • Andrei Szokacs – PSD – 3 voturi – 0,76 %

Jidvei (2357 voturi)

  • Alin Trif – PNL – 2123 voturi – 90,07 %
  • Daniel Muntean – AUR – 203 voturi – 8,61 %
  • Marian Moldovan – PMP – 31 voturi – 1,31 %

Livezile (813 voturi)

  • Horațiu Nicolae Han – PNL – 599 voturi – 73,67 %
  • Dana Popa – PSD – 187 voturi – 23 %
  • Nicușor Mulea – PMP – 27 voturi – 3,32 %

Lopadea Nouă (1714 voturi)

  • Marian Cătălin Indreiu – PNL – 1013 voturi – 59,10 %
  • Attila Istvan Hari – UDMR – 660 voturi – 38,50 %
  • Teodor Ciungan – PSD – 29 voturi – 1,69 %
  • Ștefan Laurențiu Farkas – PMP – 12 voturi – 0,7 %

Lunca Mureșului (1308 voturi)

  • Edit Susana Csegezi – UDMR – 569 voturi – 43,50 %
  • Dan Ionel Hajmașan – ALDE – 379 voturi – 28,97 %
  • Cornel Daniel Negrea – PNL – 342 voturi – 26,14 %
  • Petru Pustianu – USR PLUS – 18 voturi – 1,37 %

Lupșa (1725 voturi)

  • Ioan Radu Penciu – USR PLUS – 825 voturi – 47,82 %
  • Gheorghe Nicolae Giurgiu – PNL – 458 voturi – 26,55 %
  • Dănuț Vasile Bârzan – PSD – 296 voturi –  17,15 %
  • Filofteia Barstan – PMP – 57 voturi – 3,3 %
  • Vasile Avram – Pro România – 37 voturi – 2,14 %
  • Andrei Beniamin Fonoage – ALDE – 31 voturi – 1,79 %
  • Marius Constantin Igna – AUR – 21 voturi – 1,21 %

Meteș (1560 voturi)

  • Dan Cosmin Opruța – PNL – 776 voturi – 49,74 %
  • Traian Nicolae Ursaleș – 569 voturi – 36,47 %
  • Marian Alin Giura – USR PLUS – 81 voturi – 5,19 %
  • Ioan Mircea Florin Păcurariu – Pro România – 80 voturi – 5,12 %
  • Vasile Haneș – PPU – 36 voturi – 2,3 %
  • Călin Hărăguș – ALDE – 18 voturi – 1,15 %

Mihalț (1909 voturi)

  • Flavius Breaz – PNL – 1188 voturi – 62,23 %
  • Gheorghe Stânea – PSD – 423 voturi – 22,15 %
  • Laurențiu Marian Besoi – PMP – 181 voturi 9,48 %
  • Ioan Sălcău – USR PLUS – 99 voturi – 5,18 %
  • Ioan Breaz – AUR – 18 voturi – 0,94 %

Mirăslău (911 voturi)

  • Liviu Gigel Alexandru – PNL – 457 voturi – 50,16 %
  • Ciprian Vasile Costan – PSD – 325 voturi – 36,67 %
  • Tunde Renata Giurgiu – USR PLUS – 85 voturi – 9,33 %
  • Sabina Suciu – PMP – 44 voturi – 4,82 %

Mogoș (467 voturi)

  • Mircea Liviu Macavei – PNL – 209 voturi – 44,75 %
  • Viorel Cristian Cristea – 125 voturi – 26,76 %
  • Radu Dorel Negru – USR PLUS – 55 voturi – 11,77 %
  • Radu Miclea – ALDE – 43 voturi – 9,20 %
  • Ioan Negru – PMP – 35 voturi – 7,49 %

Noșlac (749 voturi)

  • Florin Claudiu Zilahi – PNL – 499 voturi – 66,62 %
  • Dumitru Pop – PMP – 129 voturi – 17,22 %
  • Ioan Haiduc – PSD – 65 voturi – 8,67 %
  • Daniel Cadar – AUR – 56 voturi – 7,47 %

Ocoliș (406 voturi)

  • Alin Alexandru Jucan – PNL – 348 voturi – 85,71 %
  • Mihai Bogdan Șerban – USR PLUS – 43 voturi – 10,59 %
  • Cristian Mihai Orzei – PSD – 15 voturi – 3,69 %

Ohaba (454 voturi)

  • Adrian Nicolae Mihălțan – PNL – 231 voturi – 50,88 %
  • Elisabeta Ștef – PSD – 175 voturi – 38,54 %
  • Maria Bumb – independent – 23 voturi – 5,06 %
  • Ioan Dragomir – PMP – 14 voturi – 3,08 %
  • Nicolae Crăciunean – ALDE – 11 voturi – 2,42 %

Pianu (1687 voturi)

  • Marian Ioan Petruse – PNL – 1006 voturi – 59,63 %
  • Gabriel Petru Furdui – PSD – 541 voturi – 32,06 %
  • Valeriu Mircea Mărghitan – Pro România – 140 voturi – 8,29 %

Poiana Vadului (642 voturi)

  • Beniamin Toader – PNL – 366 voturi – 57 %
  • Claus Cosmin Tolomeiu – PSD – 250 voturi – 38,94 %
  • Rovin Lazăr – ALDE – 14 voturi – 2,18 %
  • Marius Mircea Pașca – Pro România – 12 voturi – 1,86 %

Ponor (504 voturi)

  • Bujor Petruț – PNL – 366 voturi – 72,61 %
  • Vasile Stan – PSD – 107 voturi – 21,23 %
  • Lucian Dragoș Blaga – PMP – 31 voturi – 6,15 %

Poșaga (672 voturi)

  • Ionel Bulgăr – PNL – 417 voturi – 62,05 %
  • Vasile Lupu – USR PLUS – 151 voturi – 22,47 %
  • Costel Miclea – PSD – 92 voturi – 13,69 %
  • Tudor Andrei Bodea – PMP – 12 voturi – 1,78 %

Rădești (742 voturi)

  • Alin Teodor Nicula – PNL – 670 voturi – 90,29 %
  • Ioan Augustin Selegean – PSD – 66 voturi – 8,89 %
  • Mircea Teodor Bucur – PMP – 6 – 0,80 %

Râmeț (345 voturi)

  • Vasile Raica – PSD – 285 voturi – 82,60 %
  • Cătălin Marius Petruț – PNL – 49 voturi – 14,20 %
  • Ioan Bic – Mocan – PMP – 11 voturi – 3,18 %

Rimetea (544 voturi)

  • Szilard Levente Deak Szekely – UDMR – 326 voturi – 59,92 %
  • Levente Tulit – PPM – 106 voturi – 19,48 %
  • Francisc Szocs – independent – 65 voturi – 11,94 %
  • Mihail Kiss – PNL – 37 voturi – 6,80 %
  • Mihaela Adriana Racz – PSD – 10 voturi – 1,83 %

Roșia de Secaș (772 voturi)

  • Ioan Cristea – PSD – 395 voturi – 51,16 %
  • Vasile Nicolae Bogdan – 217 voturi – 28,10 %
  • Vasile Cioban – PMP – 75 voturi – 9,71 %
  • Ioan Damian – Pro România – 74 voturi – 9,58 %
  • Adrian Constantin Popa – USR PLUS – 11 voturi – 1,42 %

Roșia Montană (1585 voturi)

  • Eugen Furdui – PNL – 563 voturi – 35,52 %
  • Vasile Morariu – ALDE – 336 voturi – 21,19 %
  • Dorin Toma – PSD – 301 voturi – 18,99 %
  • Tică Darie – independent – 191 voturi – 12,05 %
  • Valentin Cristian Oneț – Pro România – 76 voturi – 4,79 %
  • Valentin Ionel Botar – PMP – 62 voturi – 3,91 %
  • Mădălin Cioara – PPU – 56 voturi – 3,53 %

Sălciua (790 voturi)

  • Vasile Lombrea – PNL – 403 voturi – 51,01 %
  • Gheorghe Cârja – PSD – 172 voturi – 21,77 %
  • Vasile Bora – Pro România – 131 voturi – 16,58 %
  • Vasile Grigorie Iuoniciu – USR PLUS – 59 voturi – 7,46 %
  • Valentin Chirilă – PMP – 25 voturi – 3,16 %

Săliștea (1410 voturi)

  • Aurel Emil Stănilă – PNL – 604 voturi – 42,83 %
  • Ioan Gherman – independent – 444 voturi – 31,48 %
  • Teodor Gheorghe Radu – PSD – 305 voturi – 21,63 %
  • Lucia Cosmina Scurtu – PMP – 31 voturi – 2,19 %
  • Andreea Ioana Șuvaina – USR PLUS – 26 voturi – 1,84 %

Sâncel (1201 voturi)

  • Ilie Frățilă – PNL – 675 voturi – 56,20 %
  • Alexandru Cornel Poșa – ALDE – 202 voturi – 16,81 %
  • Vasile Adrian Florea – PSD – 116 voturi – 9,65 %
  • Ioan Biian – PMP – 78 voturi – 6,49 %
  • Alexandru Brașovean – Pro România – 63 voturi – 5,24 %
  • Iacob Dan Sălcudean – USR PLUS – 45 voturi – 3,74 %
  • Eugen Pleșa – independent – 22 voturi – 1,83 %

Sântimbru (1427 voturi)

  • Ioan Iancu Popa – PNL – 833 voturi – 58,37 %
  • Daniel Ioan Gruița – PSD – 423 voturi – 29,64 %
  • Pavel Cătălin Coman – USR PLUS – 53 voturi – 3,71 %
  • Ioan Sabău – ALDE – 50 voturi – 3,50 %
  • Florin Vlad – PMP – 41 voturi – 2,87 %
  • Nicolae Breaz – Pro România – 27 voturi 1,89 %

Săsciori (2702 voturi)

  • Nicolae Florin Morar – PNL – 1033 voturi – 38,23 %
  • Gheorghe Nicoară – PMP – 1001 voturi – 37,04 %
  • Ștefan Cibu – PSD – 359 voturi – 13,28 %
  • Gheorghe Petru Zamfir – ALDE – 115 voturi – 4,25 %
  • Dumitru Drăghici – independent – 76 voturi – 2,81 %
  • Florinel Gheorghiță Măcinic – USR PLUS – 73 voturi  – 2,70 %
  • Nicolae Stănilă – independent – 45 voturi – 1,66 %

Scărișoara (953 voturi)

  • Cristian Vasile Costea – PNL – 493 voturi – 51,73 %
  • Petru Nicolae Vîrciu – Pro România – 460 voturi – 48,26 %

Șibot (1273 voturi)

  • Marinela Oană – PNL – 429 voturi – 33,69 %
  • Vasile Marcel Filimon – PSD – 332 voturi – 26,08 %
  • Rusu Andrei Căstăian – Pro România – 228 voturi – 17,91 %
  • Dacian Herelea – ALDE – 88 voturi – 6,91 %
  • Vasile Stanca – Partidul Verde – 82 voturi – 6,44 %
  • Ovidiu Laurean Ferchian – USR PLUS – 72 voturi – 5,65 %
  • Marian Fleșeriu – PMP – 42 voturi – 3,29 %

Sohodol (849 voturi)

  • Sorin Constantin Corcheș – PNL – 569 voturi – 67,02 %
  • Lucian Andreica – independent – 115 voturi – 13,54 %
  • Olimpia Maria Bobar – PSD – 98 voturi – 11,54 %
  • Gheorghe Nicolae Trif – USR PLUS – 32 voturi – 3,76 %
  • Nicolae Mihețiu – PMP – 24 voturi – 2,82 %
  • Daniela Elena Iliescu – Pro România – 11 voturi – 1,29 %

Șona (1816 voturi)

  • Teodor Florin Mărginean – PNL – 1232 voturi – 67,84 %
  • Aurelia Simona Sîrbu – PSD – 278 voturi – 15,30 %
  • Cornel Florin Folea – PMP – 201 voturi – 11,06 %
  • Ilie Iusti Velesasan – ALDE – 105 voturi  – 5,78 %

Șpring (1482 voturi)

  • Iulia Stănilă – PNL – 752 voturi – 50,74 %
  • Daniel Gheorghe Rusu – AUR – 628 voturi – 42,37 %
  • Cosmin Lugojan Popa – USR PLUS – 95 voturi – 6,41 %
  • Constantin Vîrlan – PMP – 7 voturi – 0,47 %

Stremț (1350 voturi)

  • Traian Ștefan Popa – PSD – 754 voturi – 55,85 %
  • Horia Călin Pușcaș – PNL – 583 voturi – 43,18 %
  • Emanuel Ioan Puia – PMP – 13 voturi – 0,96 %

Șugag (1340 voturi)

  • Constantin Jinar – PNL – 1111 voturi – 82,91 %
  • Gheorghiță Mihăilă – Pro România – 124 voturi – 9,25 %
  • Gheorghe Grosu – PSD – 105 voturi – 7,83 %

Unirea (1955 voturi)

  • Gheorghe Alba – PNL – 1102 voturi – 56,36 %
  • Petronel Todea – USR PLUS – 572 voturi – 29,25 %
  • Iuliu Ciprian Morar – PSD – 218 voturi – 11,15 %
  • Florin Iosif Alexă – PMP – 63 – 3,22 %

Vadu Moților (948 voturi)

  • Nicolae Lazea – PNL – 499 voturi – 52,63 %
  • Cristian Marin Petruse – PSD – 429 voturi – 45,25 %
  • Cornel Gheorghe Bodea – PMP – 20 voturi – 2,10 %

Valea Lungă (1685 voturi)

  • Dan Florin Aldea – AUR – 970 voturi – 57,56 %
  • Vasile Pușcă – PNL – 715 voturi – 42,43 %

Vidra (977 voturi)

  • Doru Petricele – PSD – 529 voturi – 54,14 %
  • Ioan Alexandru Resiga – PNL – 382 voturi – 39,09 %
  • Nicolae Emilian Tomuș – PNȚCD – 28 voturi – 2,86 %
  • Iosif Nicolae Paven – PMP – 14 voturi – 1,43 %
  • Teodor Coroiu – ALDE – 13 voturi – 1,33 %
  • Ovidiu Nicolaie Ionele – USR PLUS – 11 voturi – 1,12 %

Vințu de Jos (2550 voturi)

  • Petru Ioan Barbu – PNL – 960 voturi – 37,64 %
  • Ion Iosif Josan – PSD – 633 voturi – 24,82 %
  • Nicoleta Alina Coltor – USR PLUS – 339 voturi – 13,29 %
  • Simona Maria Cazan – PMP – 288 voturi – 12,29 %
  • Ionela Drăgan – ALDE – 204 voturi – 8 %
  • Viorel Bumb – Partidul Phralipe al Romilor – 66 voturi – 2,58 %
  • Ioan Nicolae Corcheș – AUR – 60 voturi – 2,35 %

 

Citeste mai mult
Publicitate

ADMINISTRATIE

ALBA: Repartizarea mandatelor în consiliile locale din cele 78 de municipii, orașe și comune ale județului. Rezultate oficiale

Publicat

acum 4 ore

marți, 29.09.2020

de

În cele 78 de municipii, orașe și comune din județul Alba au câștigat locuri în consiliile locale diferite partide sau candidați independenți, în funcție de voturile obținute la alegerile locale.

”Puterea de decizie” se va împărți după numărul mandatelor repartizate formațiunilor politice, în unele cazuri majoritare în legislativele locale.

Vezi și HARTA: REZULTATE alegeri locale în județul Alba. PRIMARII care vor conduce localitățile, în următorii patru ani. PROCENTE

Vă prezentăm repartizarea mandatelor în consiliile locale, după datele centralizate de AEP:

CONSILIUL LOCAL ALBA IULIA – 21 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 7.383 voturi – 9 mandate

USR PLUS – 5.751 voturi – 7 mandate

PSD – 2.612 voturi – 4 mandate

Paul Victor Florea – 1.176 voturi – 1 mandat

CONSILIUL LOCAL Aiud – 19 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 2.843 voturi (35,1%) – 7 mandate

USR PLUS – 1.561 voturi (19,28%) – 4 mandate

PSD – 1.440 voturi (17,78%) – 4 mandate

UDMR – 1.019 voturi (12,58%) – 3 mandate

ALDE – 495 voturi (6,11%) – 1 mandat

CONSILIUL LOCAL BLAJ – 19 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 4.718 voturi – 15 mandate

PSD – 785 voturi – 2 mandate

ALDE – 533 voturi – 2 mandate

CONSILIUL LOCAL SEBEȘ – 19 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 5.883 voturi – 56, 41% – 14 mandate

PSD – 2005 voturi – 19,22% – 5 mandate

CONSILIUL LOCAL Ocna Mureș – 17 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 2.374 voturi – 11 mandate

PSD – 558 voturi – 2 mandate

PMP – 376 voturi – 2 mandate

AUR – 322 voturi – 1 mandat

UDMR – 229 voturi – 1 mandat

CONSILIUL LOCAL CUGIR – 19 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 3.775 voturi – 10 mandate

PSD – 1.989 voturi – 5 mandate

USR PLUS – 1.429 voturi – 4 mandate

CONSILIUL LOCAL CÂMPENI – 15 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 1.628 voturi (39,38%) – 8 mandate

PSD – 1.434 voturi (34,68%) – 7 mandate

CONSILIUL LOCAL ABRUD – 15 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PSD – 692 voturi – 5 mandate

PNL – 664 voturi – 5 mandate

ADN (Partidul Alternativa Pentru Demnitate Natională) – 194 voturi – 1 mandat

Kopenetz Lorand-Márton – 192 voturi – 1 mandat

USR PLUS – 169 voturi – 1 mandat

ALDE – 141 voturi – 1 mandat

PRO ROMÂNIA – 124 voturi – 1 mandat

CONSILIUL LOCAL Baia de Arieș – 13 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PSD – 519 voturi – 4 mandate

PNL – 420 voturi – 3 mandate

ALDE – 375 voturi – 3 mandate

Silviu Mârzan – 194 voturi – 1 mandat

Pro România – 94 voturi – 1 mandat

PMP – 88 voturi – 1 mandat

CONSILIUL LOCAL TEIUȘ – 15 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PSD – 1.340 voturi – 8 mandate

PNL – 784 voturi – 4 mandate

PMP – 200 voturi – 1 mandat

AUR – 161 voturi – 1 mandat

Pro România – 151 voturi – 1 mandat

CONSILIUL LOCAL ZLATNA – 15 mandate

PNL – 1.468 voturi (41,7%) – 7 mandate

PSD – 702 voturi (19.95%) – 3 mandate

PNȚCD – 444 voturi (12,62%) – 2 mandate

ALDE – 285 voturi (8,10%) – 1 mandat

Pro România – 248 voturi (7,04%) – 1 mandat

PMP – 230 voturi (6,53%) – 1 mandat

COMUNE – județul ALBA – număr mandate partide / candidați independenți:

ALBAC (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 2, USR PLUS – 2, ADN – 1

ALMAȘU MARE (9 mandate): PNL – 3, PRO România – 2, PMP – 2, PSD – 1, USR PLUS – 1

ARIEȘENI (11 mandate): PSD – 5, PNL – 5, PRO România – 1

AVRAM IANCU (8 mandate): PNL – 4, AUR – 1, PMP – 1, PSD – 1, ALDE – 1

BERGHIN (11 mandate): PNL – 8,. PMP  – 2, PSD – 1

BISTRA (13 mandate): PNL – 10, PSD – 2, PRO România – 1

BLANDIANA (9 mandate): PNL – 6, PSD – 3

BUCERDEA GRÂNOASĂ (11 mandate): PNL – 5, UDMR – 2, PSD – 2, PMP – 2

BUCIUM (9 mandate): PSD – 6, PNL – 2, ALDE – 1

CÂLNIC (11 mandate): PNL – 3, PSD – 3, USR PLUS – 2, PMP – 2

CENADE (9 mandate): PNL – 8, ALDE – 1

CERGĂU (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 2, USR PLUS – 1, PRO România – 1

CERU-BĂCĂINȚI (9 mandate): PMP – 6, PNL – 2, PSD – 1

CETATEA de BALTĂ (13 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 4, UDMR – 1, Valer Țetcu – 1

CIUGUD (13 mandate): PNL – 10, PSD – 1, USR PLUS – 1, PMP – 1

CIURULEASA (9 mandate): PSD – 7, PNL – 1, ALDE – 1

CRĂCIUNELU de JOS (11 mandate): PNL  6, PMP – 2, Adrian Simion Cîmpean – 1 mandat, USR PLUS – 1, PSD – 1

CRICĂU (11 mandate): ALDE – 5, PNL – 4, PSD – 1, USR PLUS – 1

CUT (9 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 2, PMP – 1, PNȚCD – 1

DAIA ROMÂNĂ (13 mandate): PNL – 10, PSD – 2, PMP – 1

DOȘTAT (9 mandate): PNL – 6, ALDE – 1, PSD – 1, PMP – 1

FĂRĂU (11 mandate): PNL – 8, USR PLUS – 1, UDMR – 1, PSD – 1

GALDA de JOS (12 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 4, PMP – 3

GÂRBOVA (11 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 5, PMP – 1

GÂRDA de SUS (11 mandate): PNL – 5, PRO România – 2, PSD – 2, ALDE – 1, PRM – 1

HOPÂRTA (9 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 1, PMP – 1

HOREA (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 3, PRO România – 1

IGHIU (15 mandate): PNL – 8, USR PLUS – 3, PSD – 3. PMP – 1

ÎNTREGALDE (9 mandate): PNL – 4, PMP – 3, ALDE – 1, PSD – 1

JIDVEI (15 mandate): PNL – 12, PSD – 2, AUR – 1

LIVEZILE (9 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 2

LOPADEA NOUĂ (11 mandate): PNL – 6, UDMR – 5

LUNCA MUREȘULUI (11 mandate): UDMR – 5, ALDE – 3, PNL – 2, PSD – 1

LUPȘA (13 mandate): PNL – 4, USR PLUS – 3, PSD – 3. PMP – 1, ALDE – 1, AUR – 1

METEȘ (11 mandate): PNL – 6, PSD – 4, ALDE – 1

MIHALȚ (13 mandate): PNL – 9, PSD – 3, PMP – 1

MIRĂSLĂU (11 mandate): PNL – 4, PSD – 3, UDMR – 2, PRO România – 1, USR PLUS – 1

MOGOȘ (9 mandate): PNL – 4, PSD – 2, USR PLUS – 1, ALDE – 1, PMP – 1

NOȘLAC (10 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 1, PMP – 1, AUR – 1

OCOLIȘ (9 mandate): PNL – 6, USR PLUS – 1, PRO România – 1, PSD – 1

OHABA (9 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 3, ALDE – 1

PIANU (13 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 4, PRO România – 1, AUR – 1

POIANA VADULUI (9 mandate): PNL – 4, PSD – 3, ALDE – 1, PRO România – 1

PONOR (9 mandate): PNL – 4, PRO România – 2, PSD – 1, USR PLUS – 1, ALDE – 1

POȘAGA (9 mandate): PNL – 5, USR PLUS – 2, PSD – 2

RĂDEȘTI (9 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 1,.UDMR – 1

RÂMEȚ (9 mandate): PSD – 7, PNL – 2

RIMETEA (9 mandate): UDMR – 6, PPMT – 2, PSD – 1

ROȘIA de SECAȘ (11 mandate): PSD – 6, PNL – 3, PMP – 1, PRO România – 1

ROȘIA MONTANĂ (11 mandate): PSD – 3, PNL – 3, ADN – 2, ALDE – 2 PRO România – 1

SĂLCIUA (9 mandate): PNL – 3, PSD – 2, PRO România – 1, ALDE – 1, USR PLUS – 1, PMP – 1

SĂLIȘTEA (11 mandate): PNL – 6, PSD – 3, PRO România – 2

SÂNCEL (11 mandate): PNL – 6, ALDE – 1, PSD – 1, PNȚCD – 1, PMP – 1, PRO România – 1

SÂNTIMBRU (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 4

SĂSCIORI (15 mandate): PNL – 7, PMP – 6, PSD – 2

SCĂRIȘOARA (11 mandate): PNL – 5, PRO România – 3, PMP – 1, PSD – 1, ADN – 1

ȘIBOT (11 mandate): PNL – 4, PSD – 2, PRO România – 2, ALDE – 1, Partidul Verde – 1, PMP – 1

SOHODOL (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 3, PRO România – 1

ȘONA (13 mandate): PNL – 8, PSD – 2, UDMR – 2, PMP – 1

ȘPRING (11 mandate): PNL – 6, AUR – 4, PSD – 1

STREMȚ (11 mandate): PSD – 5, PNL – 5, USR PLUS – 1

ȘUGAG (11 mandate): PNL – 8, USR PLUS – 2, PSD – 1

UNIREA (13 mandate): PNL – 7, USR PLUS – 2, UDMR – 2, PSD – 1, Teodor Crișan – 1

VADU MOȚILOR (9 mandate): PNL – 5, PRO România – 2, PSD – 2

VALEA LUNGĂ (13 mandate): AUR – 7, PNL – 6

VIDRA (11 mandate): PSD – 4, PNL – 3, USR PLUS – 1, ALDE – 1, PNȚCD – 1, PMP – 1

VINȚU de JOS (15 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 4, USR PLUS – 2, PMP – 2, ALDE – 2

Citeste mai mult
Publicitate

ȘTIREA TA

Publicitate
EVENIMENTacum 2 săptămâni

FOTO ȘTIREA TA: Container și pubele de gunoi, pe pista de biciclete de la ieșirea din Alba Iulia. ”Era să intru în plin în ele”
EVENIMENTacum 2 săptămâni

FOTO ȘTIREA TA: ACCIDENT între Alba Iulia și Micești. O șoferiță a intrat cu mașina într-un parapet, pe strada Calea Moților
EVENIMENTacum 2 săptămâni

ȘTIREA TA Locuitorii unui cartier din Alba Iulia, nemulțumiți de traficul din zonă. Ruta spre Pâclișa, deviată pe strada lor

Mai mult din ȘTIREA TA
Publicitate

ADMINISTRAȚIE

Publicitate
ADMINISTRATIEacum 19 minute

PNL, majoritar în Consiliul Județean Alba: A obținut 20 de mandate de consilieri. Ce partide au mai intrat în CJ
ADMINISTRATIEacum 4 ore

ALBA: Repartizarea mandatelor în consiliile locale din cele 78 de municipii, orașe și comune ale județului. Rezultate oficiale

Mai mult din ADMINISTRAȚIE
Publicitate

ECONOMIE

Publicitate
ECONOMIEacum 2 zile

Bosch România anunță cel mai rapid test PCR pentru depistarea SARS-COV-2. Oferă rezultate valide în 39 de minute
ECONOMIEacum 3 zile

Pensie ANTICIPATĂ: Ce trebuie să faci ca să ieși mai repede la pensie. Prevederile legii se vor schimba complet din 2021

Mai mult din ECONOMIE
Publicitate

POLITICĂ

Publicitate
ADMINISTRATIEacum 19 minute

PNL, majoritar în Consiliul Județean Alba: A obținut 20 de mandate de consilieri. Ce partide au mai intrat în CJ
ADMINISTRATIEacum 4 ore

ALBA: Repartizarea mandatelor în consiliile locale din cele 78 de municipii, orașe și comune ale județului. Rezultate oficiale

Mai mult din POLITICĂ
Publicitate

SPORT

EVENIMENTacum 3 ore

Laura Alexia Bogdan, la doar 14 ani, o mare speranță a judo-ului din România. Rezultate de excepție la competiții naționale
EVENIMENTacum 4 zile

FOTO: Trei medalii de argint și două de bronz pentru halterofilii CS Unirea Alba Iulia, la Campionatul Național de Juniori

Mai mult din SPORT
Publicitate

LIFESTYLE

ACTUALITATEacum o zi

VREMEA în luna octombrie. Zile frumoase cu temperaturi de vară, dar și perioade cu ploi. Prognoza meteo pe patru săptămâni
meteo, soare, ploaie
EVENIMENTacum 2 zile

VREMEA în ALBA, în săptămâna 28 septembrie – 4 octombrie: Ploi, furtuni și variații mari de temperatură. Prognoza pe localități

Mai mult din LIFESTYLE
Publicitate

TECH

ACTUALITATEacum 4 zile

Alertă europeană: Azotatul de amoniu din airbag-uri provocă explozii. Două mărci, somate să-și retragă mașinile de pe piață
ACTUALITATEacum 4 zile

Atac cibernetic: SMS-uri false prin care sute de bucureșteni cu teste Covid negative sunt anunțați că sunt pozitivi

Mai mult din TECH
Publicitate

SĂNĂTATE

Publicitate

card sanatate
EVENIMENTacum 4 ore

Cardul de sănătate devine obligatoriu din 1 octombrie. Toate serviciile medicale ”la cabinet” vor trebui validate. EXCEPȚII
EVENIMENTacum 22 de ore

1.271 cazuri COVID-19 confirmate în România, în ultimele 24 de ore, după 6.162 teste. 557 pacienți la ATI, 30 decese

Mai mult din SĂNĂTATE

Educatie

universitate
EDUCAȚIEacum 18 ore

Universitățile nu se mai închid la 3 cazuri de COVID-19. Decizia va fi luată de fiecare unitate de învățământ
ACTUALITATEacum o zi

REZULTATELE finale ADMITERE ACADEMIA de POLIȚIE 2020. Notele pe facultăți și LISTELE definitive cu candidații admiși

Mai mult din Educatie
Publicitate
Publicitate