Surpriza alegerilor la Alba Iulia: Paul Victor Florea, independentul care a bătut la voturi partide mari pentru Consiliul Local

În cele 78 de municipii, orașe și comune din județul Alba au câștigat locuri în consiliile locale diferite partide sau candidați independenți, în funcție de voturile obținute la alegerile locale.
”Puterea de decizie” se va împărți după numărul mandatelor repartizate formațiunilor politice, în unele cazuri majoritare în legislativele locale.
Vezi și HARTA: REZULTATE alegeri locale în județul Alba. PRIMARII care vor conduce localitățile, în următorii patru ani. PROCENTE
Vă prezentăm repartizarea mandatelor în consiliile locale, după datele centralizate de AEP:
CONSILIUL LOCAL ALBA IULIA – 21 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)
PNL – 7.383 voturi – 9 mandate
USR PLUS – 5.751 voturi – 7 mandate
PSD – 2.612 voturi – 4 mandate
Paul Victor Florea – 1.176 voturi – 1 mandat
CONSILIUL LOCAL Aiud – 19 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)
PNL – 2.843 voturi (35,1%) – 7 mandate
USR PLUS – 1.561 voturi (19,28%) – 4 mandate
PSD – 1.440 voturi (17,78%) – 4 mandate
UDMR – 1.019 voturi (12,58%) – 3 mandate
ALDE – 495 voturi (6,11%) – 1 mandat
CONSILIUL LOCAL BLAJ – 19 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)
PNL – 4.718 voturi – 15 mandate
PSD – 785 voturi – 2 mandate
ALDE – 533 voturi – 2 mandate
CONSILIUL LOCAL SEBEȘ – 19 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)
PNL – 5.883 voturi – 56, 41% – 14 mandate
PSD – 2005 voturi – 19,22% – 5 mandate
CONSILIUL LOCAL Ocna Mureș – 17 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)
PNL – 2.374 voturi – 11 mandate
PSD – 558 voturi – 2 mandate
PMP – 376 voturi – 2 mandate
AUR – 322 voturi – 1 mandat
UDMR – 229 voturi – 1 mandat
CONSILIUL LOCAL CUGIR – 19 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)
PNL – 3.775 voturi – 10 mandate
PSD – 1.989 voturi – 5 mandate
USR PLUS – 1.429 voturi – 4 mandate
CONSILIUL LOCAL CÂMPENI – 15 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)
PNL – 1.628 voturi (39,38%) – 8 mandate
PSD – 1.434 voturi (34,68%) – 7 mandate
CONSILIUL LOCAL ABRUD – 15 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)
PSD – 692 voturi – 5 mandate
PNL – 664 voturi – 5 mandate
ADN (Partidul Alternativa Pentru Demnitate Natională) – 194 voturi – 1 mandat
Kopenetz Lorand-Márton – 192 voturi – 1 mandat
USR PLUS – 169 voturi – 1 mandat
ALDE – 141 voturi – 1 mandat
PRO ROMÂNIA – 124 voturi – 1 mandat
CONSILIUL LOCAL Baia de Arieș – 13 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)
PSD – 519 voturi – 4 mandate
PNL – 420 voturi – 3 mandate
ALDE – 375 voturi – 3 mandate
Silviu Mârzan – 194 voturi – 1 mandat
Pro România – 94 voturi – 1 mandat
PMP – 88 voturi – 1 mandat
CONSILIUL LOCAL TEIUȘ – 15 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)
PSD – 1.340 voturi – 8 mandate
PNL – 784 voturi – 4 mandate
PMP – 200 voturi – 1 mandat
AUR – 161 voturi – 1 mandat
Pro România – 151 voturi – 1 mandat
CONSILIUL LOCAL ZLATNA – 15 mandate
PNL – 1.468 voturi (41,7%) – 7 mandate
PSD – 702 voturi (19.95%) – 3 mandate
PNȚCD – 444 voturi (12,62%) – 2 mandate
ALDE – 285 voturi (8,10%) – 1 mandat
Pro România – 248 voturi (7,04%) – 1 mandat
PMP – 230 voturi (6,53%) – 1 mandat
COMUNE – județul ALBA – număr mandate partide / candidați independenți:
ALBAC (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 2, USR PLUS – 2, ADN – 1
ALMAȘU MARE (9 mandate): PNL – 3, PRO România – 2, PMP – 2, PSD – 1, USR PLUS – 1
ARIEȘENI (11 mandate): PSD – 5, PNL – 5, PRO România – 1
AVRAM IANCU (8 mandate): PNL – 4, AUR – 1, PMP – 1, PSD – 1, ALDE – 1
BERGHIN (11 mandate): PNL – 8,. PMP – 2, PSD – 1
BISTRA (13 mandate): PNL – 10, PSD – 2, PRO România – 1
BLANDIANA (9 mandate): PNL – 6, PSD – 3
BUCERDEA GRÂNOASĂ (11 mandate): PNL – 5, UDMR – 2, PSD – 2, PMP – 2
BUCIUM (9 mandate): PSD – 6, PNL – 2, ALDE – 1
CÂLNIC (11 mandate): PNL – 3, PSD – 3, USR PLUS – 2, PMP – 2
CENADE (9 mandate): PNL – 8, ALDE – 1
CERGĂU (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 2, USR PLUS – 1, PRO România – 1
CERU-BĂCĂINȚI (9 mandate): PMP – 6, PNL – 2, PSD – 1
CETATEA de BALTĂ (13 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 4, UDMR – 1, Valer Țetcu – 1
CIUGUD (13 mandate): PNL – 10, PSD – 1, USR PLUS – 1, PMP – 1
CIURULEASA (9 mandate): PSD – 7, PNL – 1, ALDE – 1
CRĂCIUNELU de JOS (11 mandate): PNL 6, PMP – 2, Adrian Simion Cîmpean – 1 mandat, USR PLUS – 1, PSD – 1
CRICĂU (11 mandate): ALDE – 5, PNL – 4, PSD – 1, USR PLUS – 1
CUT (9 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 2, PMP – 1, PNȚCD – 1
DAIA ROMÂNĂ (13 mandate): PNL – 10, PSD – 2, PMP – 1
DOȘTAT (9 mandate): PNL – 6, ALDE – 1, PSD – 1, PMP – 1
FĂRĂU (11 mandate): PNL – 8, USR PLUS – 1, UDMR – 1, PSD – 1
GALDA de JOS (12 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 4, PMP – 3
GÂRBOVA (11 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 5, PMP – 1
GÂRDA de SUS (11 mandate): PNL – 5, PRO România – 2, PSD – 2, ALDE – 1, PRM – 1
HOPÂRTA (9 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 1, PMP – 1
HOREA (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 3, PRO România – 1
IGHIU (15 mandate): PNL – 8, USR PLUS – 3, PSD – 3. PMP – 1
ÎNTREGALDE (9 mandate): PNL – 4, PMP – 3, ALDE – 1, PSD – 1
JIDVEI (15 mandate): PNL – 12, PSD – 2, AUR – 1
LIVEZILE (9 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 2
LOPADEA NOUĂ (11 mandate): PNL – 6, UDMR – 5
LUNCA MUREȘULUI (11 mandate): UDMR – 5, ALDE – 3, PNL – 2, PSD – 1
LUPȘA (13 mandate): PNL – 4, USR PLUS – 3, PSD – 3. PMP – 1, ALDE – 1, AUR – 1
METEȘ (11 mandate): PNL – 6, PSD – 4, ALDE – 1
MIHALȚ (13 mandate): PNL – 9, PSD – 3, PMP – 1
MIRĂSLĂU (11 mandate): PNL – 4, PSD – 3, UDMR – 2, PRO România – 1, USR PLUS – 1
MOGOȘ (9 mandate): PNL – 4, PSD – 2, USR PLUS – 1, ALDE – 1, PMP – 1
NOȘLAC (10 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 1, PMP – 1, AUR – 1
OCOLIȘ (9 mandate): PNL – 6, USR PLUS – 1, PRO România – 1, PSD – 1
OHABA (9 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 3, ALDE – 1
PIANU (13 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 4, PRO România – 1, AUR – 1
POIANA VADULUI (9 mandate): PNL – 4, PSD – 3, ALDE – 1, PRO România – 1
PONOR (9 mandate): PNL – 4, PRO România – 2, PSD – 1, USR PLUS – 1, ALDE – 1
POȘAGA (9 mandate): PNL – 5, USR PLUS – 2, PSD – 2
RĂDEȘTI (9 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 1,.UDMR – 1
RÂMEȚ (9 mandate): PSD – 7, PNL – 2
RIMETEA (9 mandate): UDMR – 6, PPMT – 2, PSD – 1
ROȘIA de SECAȘ (11 mandate): PSD – 6, PNL – 3, PMP – 1, PRO România – 1
ROȘIA MONTANĂ (11 mandate): PSD – 3, PNL – 3, ADN – 2, ALDE – 2 PRO România – 1
SĂLCIUA (9 mandate): PNL – 3, PSD – 2, PRO România – 1, ALDE – 1, USR PLUS – 1, PMP – 1
SĂLIȘTEA (11 mandate): PNL – 6, PSD – 3, PRO România – 2
SÂNCEL (11 mandate): PNL – 6, ALDE – 1, PSD – 1, PNȚCD – 1, PMP – 1, PRO România – 1
SÂNTIMBRU (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 4
SĂSCIORI (15 mandate): PNL – 7, PMP – 6, PSD – 2
SCĂRIȘOARA (11 mandate): PNL – 5, PRO România – 3, PMP – 1, PSD – 1, ADN – 1
ȘIBOT (11 mandate): PNL – 4, PSD – 2, PRO România – 2, ALDE – 1, Partidul Verde – 1, PMP – 1
SOHODOL (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 3, PRO România – 1
ȘONA (13 mandate): PNL – 8, PSD – 2, UDMR – 2, PMP – 1
ȘPRING (11 mandate): PNL – 6, AUR – 4, PSD – 1
STREMȚ (11 mandate): PSD – 5, PNL – 5, USR PLUS – 1
ȘUGAG (11 mandate): PNL – 8, USR PLUS – 2, PSD – 1
UNIREA (13 mandate): PNL – 7, USR PLUS – 2, UDMR – 2, PSD – 1, Teodor Crișan – 1
VADU MOȚILOR (9 mandate): PNL – 5, PRO România – 2, PSD – 2
VALEA LUNGĂ (13 mandate): AUR – 7, PNL – 6
VIDRA (11 mandate): PSD – 4, PNL – 3, USR PLUS – 1, ALDE – 1, PNȚCD – 1, PMP – 1
VINȚU de JOS (15 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 4, USR PLUS – 2, PMP – 2, ALDE – 2