Eveniment

Globurile de Aur 2025. Lista completă a filmelor și serialelor nominalizate

Publicat

acum 3 ore

Globurile de Aur 2025 pun în lumina reflectoarelor cele mai bune filme și seriale ale anului. „The Bear” și „Only Murders in the Building” conduc la secțiunea comedie, iar „Shōgun” și „The Day of the Jackal” se remarcă la dramă.

Sebastian Stan, românul de la Hollywood se bucură de două nominalizări la categoria film, atât pentru rolul din „The Apprentice” cât și pentru cel din „A Different Man”.

TELEVIZIUNE

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de televiziune, musical sau comedie

  • Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial de televiziune, musical sau comedie

  • Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de televiziune, dramă

  • Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
  • Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial de televiziune, dramă

  • Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
  • Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
  • Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie sau film pentru televiziune

  • Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
  • Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”
  • Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”
  • Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Cea mai bună actriță într-o miniserie sau film pentru televiziune

  • Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
  • Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
  • Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
  • Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
  • Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Cel mai bun serial TV, dramă

  • “The Day of the Jackal”
  • “The Diplomat”
  • “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • “Shōgun”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “Squid Game”

Cel mai bun serial TV, musical sau comedie

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “The Gentlemen”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Nobody Wants This”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”

Cea mai bună miniserie sau film pentru televiziune 

  • “Baby Reindeer”
  • “Disclaimer”
  • “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • ”The Penguin”
  • “Ripley”
  • “True Detective: Night Country”

Cea mai bună prestație în stand-up comedy pentru televiziune

  • Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”
  • Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”
  • Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”
  • Adam Sandler, “Love You”
  • Ali Wong, “Single Lady”
  • Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”

FILM

Cel mai bun film, musical sau comedie

  • “Anora”
  • “Challengers”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “A Real Pain”
  • “The Substance”
  • “Wicked”

Cel mai bun film, dramă

  • “The Brutalist”
  • “A Complete Unknown”
  • “Conclave”
  • “Dune: Part Two”
  • “Nickel Boys”
  • “September 5”

Cel mai bun film străin

  • “All We Imagine as Light”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “The Girl With the Needle”
  • “I’m Still Here”
  • “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
  • “Vermiglio”

Cel mai bun scenariu de film

  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “Anora”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “A Real Pain”
  • “The Substance”
  • “Conclave”

Cel mai bun actor într-un film, musical sau comedie

  • Jesse Eisenberg – “A Real Pain”
  • Hugh Grant – “Heretic”
  • Gabriel LaBelle – “Saturday Night”
  • Jesse Plemons – “Kinds of Kindness”
  • Glen Powell – “Hit Man”
  • Sebastian Stan – “A Different Man”

Cea mai bună actriță, musical sau comedie

  • Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”
  • Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
  • Mikey Madison, “Anora”
  • Demi Moore, “The Substance”
  • Zendaya, “Challengers”

Cel mai bun actor într-un film, dramă

  • Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
  • Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
  • Daniel Craig, “Queer”
  • Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
  • Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
  • Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Cea mai bună actriță, drama

  • Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”
  • Angelina Jolie, “Maria”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”
  • Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”
  • Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”
  • Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Cel mai bun regizor

  • Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”
  • Sean Baker – “Anora”
  • Edward Berger – “Conclave”
  • Brady Corbet – “The Brutalist”
  • Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance” P
  • ayal Kapadia – “All We Imagine as Light”

Cel mai bun film animat

  • “Flow”
  • “Inside Out 2”
  • “Memoir of a Snail”
  • “Moana 2”
  • “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
  • “The Wild Robot”

Evenimentacum 3 ore

