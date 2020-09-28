Connect with us
LIVE VIDEO: Președintele Klaus Iohannis – primele declarații, după alegerile locale de duminică


acum 2 ore

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a susținut, luni seara, o declarație de presă la Palatul Cotroceni. 

 

Declarațiile președintelui:

Ieri au avut loc alegerile locale în România în condiții cu totul speciale, generate de epidemia de COVID-19. Vreau să subliniez, de la bun început, că ceea ce am văzut pe tot parcursul zilei de duminică în majoritatea covârșitoare a secțiilor de vot a reprezentat o mobilizare exemplară. Felicit autoritățile implicate și pe toți membrii birourilor electorale care au făcut posibil ca alegătorii să-și exprime opțiunile în condiții de maximă siguranță.

Procesul de vot s-a desfășurat fără probleme majore și avem, iată, un nou exemplu că, atunci când autoritățile acționează cu răspundere, rezultatele se văd.

Le mulțumesc în mod special tuturor cetățenilor care au mers ieri la urne! Contribuția voastră, dragi români, face ca România să fie o democrație vie și puternică. Am avut o prezență bună la vot, cu atât mai mult cu cât, repet, ne aflăm într-o criză sanitară. Aceasta arată că societatea românească acționează cu maturitate și înțelepciune. Implicarea fiecăruia dintre noi în momentele de decizie majoră privind viitorul nostru este cea care va transforma România în țara pe care ne-o dorim. Așadar, în urma scrutinului pentru locale, victoria aparține în primul rând democrației românești.

Totodată, a fost și o victorie majoră a dreptei din România. S-a conturat astfel o nouă realitate politică, cea în care Partidul Național Liberal și USR devin forțele schimbării în bine, iar Partidul Social Democrat trece în opoziție, cu unul dintre cele mai slabe rezultate. Este un val care a început la referendumul pe justiție pe care l-am convocat anul trecut, care a continuat cu căderea guvernului PSD și apoi cu votul de la alegerile prezidențiale.

Pentru Partidul Național Liberal, este un scor istoric, cea mai bună performanță electorală din ultimii 30 de ani. Felicitări, sunteți astăzi cel mai mare partid din România, v-ați câștigat credibilitatea prin muncă și prin responsabilitatea cu care v-ați asumat gestionarea celei mai grele crize pe care o traversează România. Votul pe care vi l-au dat ieri românii arată și că administrațiile liberale de succes sunt exemple pe care oamenii le doresc preluate în cât mai multe localități.

Pentru USR-PLUS, o formațiune tânără, la început de drum, este de asemenea un scor foarte bun. Felicitări, ați dovedit că perseverența și proiectele bine pregătite vă pot consolida ca partid și vă pot asigura un loc important pe scena politică.

Votul de ieri a fost unul pentru seriozitate în viața publică, pentru politicieni maturi și administratori competenți. Este, de asemenea, și un semnal clar transmis de cetățeni că doar prin colaborarea și pe viitor a formațiunilor de dreapta, România are șansa să se modernizeze și să se dezvolte.

Românii au votat pentru o direcție nouă, a bunului simț, a respectului față de cetățean, a democrației. Oamenii își doresc comunități administrate de lideri competenți, care își țin promisiunile și își asumă răspunderea oricât de dificil ar fi, indiferent de circumstanțe.

Administrația publică locală trebuie reconstruită pe o serie de piloni fundamentali, precum transparență, integritate, profesionalism, toate puse în slujba unui principiu esențial – interesul public. Românii au arătat că sunt din ce în ce mai implicați în viața comunităților și mai interesați să ia parte la procesul decizional. Mă bucură foarte mult participarea în număr mare a tinerilor la acest scrutin și interesul crescut pe care l-au arătat pentru alegeri. Indiferent de culoarea politică, cei care au câștigat încrederea alegătorilor sunt obligați să livreze ceea ce se așteaptă de la ei, și anume, o administrație publică locală eficientă, performantă, care să garanteze și să ofere prosperitate.

Votul de ieri a reprezentat, totodată, și un vot de blam la adresa minciunii, dezinformării, stagnării și incompetenței ridicate timp de decenii la nivelul de politici de stat de către PSD, care a pierdut ieri inclusiv acolo unde mulți baroni pesediști se credeau invincibili. Pentru ca România să se modernizeze, epoca PSD trebuie să se încheie definitiv. Victoria dreptei la alegerile locale este una deosebit de importantă, fără precedent, dar este doar o victorie de etapă. Încurajez partidele democratice să continue dialogul, pentru a oferi românilor încredere în perspectiva unei echipe de guvernare solide, responsabile, cu soluții pentru dezvoltarea României.

Dragi români, mai avem un pas pentru a încheia acest val de schimbare. Victoria de la locale trebuie confirmată la alegerile din decembrie, când majoritatea toxică ce a acaparat Parlamentul va putea fi oprită prin votul cetățenilor să mai producă daune ireparabile. Doar în acel moment vom avea toate premisele care să permită României să se modernizeze cu adevărat.

Avem mare nevoie de o nouă majoritate credibilă, care să impună rapid reformele legislative atât de așteptate și de necesare. Printre acestea se numără și modificarea legii care să asigure din nou alegerea primarilor în două tururi de scrutin. Este un pas esențial pentru a garanta în perspectiva alegerilor din următorul ciclu electoral o mai mare legitimitate celor care vor administra orașele și comunele timp de 4 ani.

Îi felicit pe toți cei care au câștigat mandate la alegerile de ieri, dar îi avertizez că nu vor avea deloc o misiune ușoară pentru că așteptările oamenilor sunt foarte mari. Îi îndemn, așadar, să își onoreze toate promisiunile cu onestitate și responsabilitate pentru a demonstra că se află în mod real în slujba celor care le-au încredințat destinele comunităților în care trăiesc.

În încheiere, fac totodată un apel către autoritățile locale să organizeze tranziția de putere la nivelul administrațiilor cât mai rapid și fluent. Ne aflăm în plină criză sanitară provocată de pandemia de COVID-19 și de implicarea tuturor factorilor – centrali și locali – depinde modul în care reușim să gestionăm această situație complicată.

Vă mulțumesc și vă doresc multă sănătate!

sursă: hotnews.ro


Surpriza alegerilor la Alba Iulia: Paul Victor Florea, independentul care a bătut la voturi partide mari pentru Consiliul Local

acum 10 minute

luni, 28.09.2020

de

Marea surpriză a alegerilor locale din Alba Iulia, pe lângă victoria lui Gabriel Pleșa, este candidatul independent pentru Consiliul Local, Paul Victor Florea, care a obținut 1.176 voturi, adică un procent de 5,36%. Tânărul s-a clasat pe locul patru după PNL, USR și PSD.

Florea, intrat pe ultima sută de metri în cursa alegerilor locale, a reușit să învingă o serie de partide care au dus o amplă campanie pentru aceste alegeri locale.

CITEȘTE ȘI: PROCENTE ALBA IULIA Cine intră în viitorul consiliu local și cine a ratat pragul. Victor Paul Florea intră, Mircea Trifu pierde

Mai exact, Paul Victor Florea a obținut un scor mai bun decât AUR – 869 voturi (3,96%), ANA – 947 voturi (4,32%) – formațiunea politică a fostului independent Mircea Trifu care nu a mai obținut un mandat, Pro România – 842 voturi (3,84%), ALDE – 834 voturi (3,80%), PMP – 748 voturi (3,14%), Partidul Verde – 361 voturi (1,64%) sau Bumbu Nicolae –  187 voturi (0,85%).

Florea a declarat că se aștepta la un asemenea rezultat deoarece voturile primite au venit din partea votanților care l-au cunoscut personal și au interacționat cu el.

ALBA: Repartizarea mandatelor în consiliile locale din cele 78 de municipii, orașe și comune ale județului. Rezultate oficiale

acum O oră

luni, 28.09.2020

de

În cele 78 de municipii, orașe și comune din județul Alba au câștigat locuri în consiliile locale diferite partide sau candidați independenți, în funcție de voturile obținute la alegerile locale.

”Puterea de decizie” se va împărți după numărul mandatelor repartizate formațiunilor politice, în unele cazuri majoritare în legislativele locale.

Vezi și HARTA: REZULTATE alegeri locale în județul Alba. PRIMARII care vor conduce localitățile, în următorii patru ani. PROCENTE

Vă prezentăm repartizarea mandatelor în consiliile locale, după datele centralizate de AEP:

CONSILIUL LOCAL ALBA IULIA – 21 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 7.383 voturi – 9 mandate

USR PLUS – 5.751 voturi – 7 mandate

PSD – 2.612 voturi – 4 mandate

Paul Victor Florea – 1.176 voturi – 1 mandat

CONSILIUL LOCAL Aiud – 19 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 2.843 voturi (35,1%) – 7 mandate

USR PLUS – 1.561 voturi (19,28%) – 4 mandate

PSD – 1.440 voturi (17,78%) – 4 mandate

UDMR – 1.019 voturi (12,58%) – 3 mandate

ALDE – 495 voturi (6,11%) – 1 mandat

CONSILIUL LOCAL BLAJ – 19 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 4.718 voturi – 15 mandate

PSD – 785 voturi – 2 mandate

ALDE – 533 voturi – 2 mandate

CONSILIUL LOCAL SEBEȘ – 19 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 5.883 voturi – 56, 41% – 14 mandate

PSD – 2005 voturi – 19,22% – 5 mandate

CONSILIUL LOCAL Ocna Mureș – 17 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 2.374 voturi – 11 mandate

PSD – 558 voturi – 2 mandate

PMP – 376 voturi – 2 mandate

AUR – 322 voturi – 1 mandat

UDMR – 229 voturi – 1 mandat

CONSILIUL LOCAL CUGIR – 19 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 3.775 voturi – 10 mandate

PSD – 1.989 voturi – 5 mandate

USR PLUS – 1.429 voturi – 4 mandate

CONSILIUL LOCAL CÂMPENI – 15 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PNL – 1.628 voturi (39,38%) – 8 mandate

PSD – 1.434 voturi (34,68%) – 7 mandate

CONSILIUL LOCAL ABRUD – 15 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PSD – 692 voturi – 5 mandate

PNL – 664 voturi – 5 mandate

ADN (Partidul Alternativa Pentru Demnitate Natională) – 194 voturi – 1 mandat

Kopenetz Lorand-Márton – 192 voturi – 1 mandat

USR PLUS – 169 voturi – 1 mandat

ALDE – 141 voturi – 1 mandat

PRO ROMÂNIA – 124 voturi – 1 mandat

CONSILIUL LOCAL Baia de Arieș – 13 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PSD – 519 voturi – 4 mandate

PNL – 420 voturi – 3 mandate

ALDE – 375 voturi – 3 mandate

Silviu Mârzan – 194 voturi – 1 mandat

Pro România – 94 voturi – 1 mandat

PMP – 88 voturi – 1 mandat

CONSILIUL LOCAL TEIUȘ – 15 mandate (locuri consilieri locali)

PSD – 1.340 voturi – 8 mandate

PNL – 784 voturi – 4 mandate

PMP – 200 voturi – 1 mandat

AUR – 161 voturi – 1 mandat

Pro România – 151 voturi – 1 mandat

CONSILIUL LOCAL ZLATNA – 15 mandate

PNL – 1.468 voturi (41,7%) – 7 mandate

PSD – 702 voturi (19.95%) – 3 mandate

PNȚCD – 444 voturi (12,62%) – 2 mandate

ALDE – 285 voturi (8,10%) – 1 mandat

Pro România – 248 voturi (7,04%) – 1 mandat

PMP – 230 voturi (6,53%) – 1 mandat

COMUNE – județul ALBA – număr mandate partide / candidați independenți:

ALBAC (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 2, USR PLUS – 2, ADN – 1

ALMAȘU MARE (9 mandate): PNL – 3, PRO România – 2, PMP – 2, PSD – 1, USR PLUS – 1

ARIEȘENI (11 mandate): PSD – 5, PNL – 5, PRO România – 1

AVRAM IANCU (8 mandate): PNL – 4, AUR – 1, PMP – 1, PSD – 1, ALDE – 1

BERGHIN (11 mandate): PNL – 8,. PMP  – 2, PSD – 1

BISTRA (13 mandate): PNL – 10, PSD – 2, PRO România – 1

BLANDIANA (9 mandate): PNL – 6, PSD – 3

BUCERDEA GRÂNOASĂ (11 mandate): PNL – 5, UDMR – 2, PSD – 2, PMP – 2

BUCIUM (9 mandate): PSD – 6, PNL – 2, ALDE – 1

CÂLNIC (11 mandate): PNL – 3, PSD – 3, USR PLUS – 2, PMP – 2

CENADE (9 mandate): PNL – 8, ALDE – 1

CERGĂU (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 2, USR PLUS – 1, PRO România – 1

CERU-BĂCĂINȚI (9 mandate): PMP – 6, PNL – 2, PSD – 1

CETATEA de BALTĂ (13 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 4, UDMR – 1, Valer Țetcu – 1

CIUGUD (13 mandate): PNL – 10, PSD – 1, USR PLUS – 1, PMP – 1

CIURULEASA (9 mandate): PSD – 7, PNL – 1, ALDE – 1

CRĂCIUNELU de JOS (11 mandate): PNL  6, PMP – 2, Adrian Simion Cîmpean – 1 mandat, USR PLUS – 1, PSD – 1

CRICĂU (11 mandate): ALDE – 5, PNL – 4, PSD – 1, USR PLUS – 1

CUT (9 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 2, PMP – 1, PNȚCD – 1

DAIA ROMÂNĂ (13 mandate): PNL – 10, PSD – 2, PMP – 1

DOȘTAT (9 mandate): PNL – 6, ALDE – 1, PSD – 1, PMP – 1

FĂRĂU (11 mandate): PNL – 8, USR PLUS – 1, UDMR – 1, PSD – 1

GALDA de JOS (12 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 4, PMP – 3

GÂRBOVA (11 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 5, PMP – 1

GÂRDA de SUS (11 mandate): PNL – 5, PRO România – 2, PSD – 2, ALDE – 1, PRM – 1

HOPÂRTA (9 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 1, PMP – 1

HOREA (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 3, PRO România – 1

IGHIU (15 mandate): PNL – 8, USR PLUS – 3, PSD – 3. PMP – 1

ÎNTREGALDE (9 mandate): PNL – 4, PMP – 3, ALDE – 1, PSD – 1

JIDVEI (15 mandate): PNL – 12, PSD – 2, AUR – 1

LIVEZILE (9 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 2

LOPADEA NOUĂ (11 mandate): PNL – 6, UDMR – 5

LUNCA MUREȘULUI (11 mandate): UDMR – 5, ALDE – 3, PNL – 2, PSD – 1

LUPȘA (13 mandate): PNL – 4, USR PLUS – 3, PSD – 3. PMP – 1, ALDE – 1, AUR – 1

METEȘ (11 mandate): PNL – 6, PSD – 4, ALDE – 1

MIHALȚ (13 mandate): PNL – 9, PSD – 3, PMP – 1

MIRĂSLĂU (11 mandate): PNL – 4, PSD – 3, UDMR – 2, PRO România – 1, USR PLUS – 1

MOGOȘ (9 mandate): PNL – 4, PSD – 2, USR PLUS – 1, ALDE – 1, PMP – 1

NOȘLAC (10 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 1, PMP – 1, AUR – 1

OCOLIȘ (9 mandate): PNL – 6, USR PLUS – 1, PRO România – 1, PSD – 1

OHABA (9 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 3, ALDE – 1

PIANU (13 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 4, PRO România – 1, AUR – 1

POIANA VADULUI (9 mandate): PNL – 4, PSD – 3, ALDE – 1, PRO România – 1

PONOR (9 mandate): PNL – 4, PRO România – 2, PSD – 1, USR PLUS – 1, ALDE – 1

POȘAGA (9 mandate): PNL – 5, USR PLUS – 2, PSD – 2

RĂDEȘTI (9 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 1,.UDMR – 1

RÂMEȚ (9 mandate): PSD – 7, PNL – 2

RIMETEA (9 mandate): UDMR – 6, PPMT – 2, PSD – 1

ROȘIA de SECAȘ (11 mandate): PSD – 6, PNL – 3, PMP – 1, PRO România – 1

ROȘIA MONTANĂ (11 mandate): PSD – 3, PNL – 3, ADN – 2, ALDE – 2 PRO România – 1

SĂLCIUA (9 mandate): PNL – 3, PSD – 2, PRO România – 1, ALDE – 1, USR PLUS – 1, PMP – 1

SĂLIȘTEA (11 mandate): PNL – 6, PSD – 3, PRO România – 2

SÂNCEL (11 mandate): PNL – 6, ALDE – 1, PSD – 1, PNȚCD – 1, PMP – 1, PRO România – 1

SÂNTIMBRU (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 4

SĂSCIORI (15 mandate): PNL – 7, PMP – 6, PSD – 2

SCĂRIȘOARA (11 mandate): PNL – 5, PRO România – 3, PMP – 1, PSD – 1, ADN – 1

ȘIBOT (11 mandate): PNL – 4, PSD – 2, PRO România – 2, ALDE – 1, Partidul Verde – 1, PMP – 1

SOHODOL (11 mandate): PNL – 7, PSD – 3, PRO România – 1

ȘONA (13 mandate): PNL – 8, PSD – 2, UDMR – 2, PMP – 1

ȘPRING (11 mandate): PNL – 6, AUR – 4, PSD – 1

STREMȚ (11 mandate): PSD – 5, PNL – 5, USR PLUS – 1

ȘUGAG (11 mandate): PNL – 8, USR PLUS – 2, PSD – 1

UNIREA (13 mandate): PNL – 7, USR PLUS – 2, UDMR – 2, PSD – 1, Teodor Crișan – 1

VADU MOȚILOR (9 mandate): PNL – 5, PRO România – 2, PSD – 2

VALEA LUNGĂ (13 mandate): AUR – 7, PNL – 6

VIDRA (11 mandate): PSD – 4, PNL – 3, USR PLUS – 1, ALDE – 1, PNȚCD – 1, PMP – 1

VINȚU de JOS (15 mandate): PNL – 5, PSD – 4, USR PLUS – 2, PMP – 2, ALDE – 2

Florin Roman: ”La Alba Iulia, decizia corectă pentru PNL este să intrăm în opoziție. Nu putem sta la masă cu trădătorii”

acum 2 ore

luni, 28.09.2020

de

Florin Roman consideră că PNL ar trebui să intre în Opoziție la Alba Iulia și să lupte în Consiliul Local pentru susținerea proiectelor albaiulienilor. Liberalul susține că aceast ar fi o ”decizie corectă” pentru partid.

”La Alba Iulia, decizia corectă pentru PNL este să intrăm în Opoziție, cu cei 9 consilieri locali!

Nu putem sta la masă cu trădătorii, cu cei care au susținut realizarea unor proiecte fantasmagorice!

În altă ordine de idei, nu pot fi de acord cu o alianță cu PSD. Știți parerea mea despre ei!

Trebuie să luptăm în Consilul local pentru susținerea proiectelor albaiulienilor care ne-au votat și ale PNL, să fim opoziția la actuala administrație, care se configurează între USR și PSD!”.

Reamintim că la Alba Iulia funcția de primar a fost câștigată de Gabriel Pleșa – USR PLUS.

În Consiliul Local, PNL va avea 9 mandate, USR 7 și PSD 4.

Universitățile nu se mai închid la 3 cazuri de COVID-19. Decizia va fi luată de fiecare unitate de învățământ

acum 3 ore

luni, 28.09.2020

de

universitate

Reguli noi pentru instituțiile de învățământ superior. Universitățile nu se vor mai închide la apariția a 3 cazuri confirmate de COVID-19. 

PUniversitățile nu se vor mai închide automat la doar trei cazuri de coronavirus confirmate în formaţii de studiu diferite, decizie care este inclusă într-un ordin comun de ministru ce se află în lucru la Ministerele Educației și Sănătății, a declarat pentru Edupedu.ro Horia Oniță, președintele Alianței Naționale a Organizațiilor Studențești din România (ANOSR).

Astfel, decizia o va lua fiecare unitate de învățământ superior împreună cu direcțiile de sănătate publică, în funcție de numărul de cazuri și unde au apărut (în funcție de cum sunt împărțite facultățile pe imobile) pentru fiecare situație în parte.

Sursă: Edupedu.ro

