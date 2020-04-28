Connect with us
Salariile din Primăria Sebeș: Cât câștigă primarul Dorin Nistor, un șef de serviciu, un șofer sau un politișt local


13.520 de lei, salariul de bază al primarului din Sebeș, Dorin Nistor, la care se mai adaugă un spor de 25% pentru implementare de proiecte europene, adică un total de 16.900 de lei, salariul brut lunar.

Viceprimarul Adrian Bogdan continua topul salariilor de la Primăria Sebeș cu o indemnizație lunară de 11.440 lei, la care se adaugă de asemenea un spor de 25% pentru proiecte europene, adică, 14.300 de lei, venitul brut lunar.

 Lista este continuată de secretara unității administrativ teritoriale, Cristina Vlad, care are o indemnizație lunară de bază, de 10.372 lei.

Fiecare instituție de stat este obligată să prezinte periodic transparența veniturilor salariale, fapt pe care Primăria Sebeș l-a făcut.

Potrivit documentului, la data de 31 martie, pe lângă veniturile de bază ale conducerii, enumerate mai sus, salariile din primăria Sebeș sunt următoarele:

Arhitectul șef al orașului câștigă lunar 9.472 de lei. Directorii executivi au indemnizațiile de bază de 9.276 lei, dar la unul are un spor de 10%, iar salariul total brut este de 10.203 lei.

AICI poate fi consultată lista cu salariile complete din Primăria Sebeș.

Un șef serviciu are o indemnizație de bază de 8.846 lei, la care se adaugă două sporuri de 10% și 19%, iar rezutatul final este un salariu brut de 11.440 lei.

VEZI ȘI: Nababi la stat: Prime ENORME, super-salarii și indemnizații nesimțite pentru șefii firmelor deținute de Consiliul Județean Alba

Nici șefii de birou nu o duc foarte rău: cu un salariu de bază de 7,926 de lei, la care se adaugă un spor de 10%, sau chiar de 40% (pentru un șef de birou care face parte dintr-o echipă care lucrează cu fonduri europene), indemnizațiile lunare pot ajunge  la 8.718 lei sau respectiv la 11.096 lei, salariu brut.

La mijlocul topului cu salarii la Primăria Sebeș se situează inspectorii și consilierii. Salariile acestora variază între 3.198 lei, salariu brut pentru un inspector debutant și 6.204 lei, la care se adaugă un spor și rezultă un total de 9.443 lei, pentru un inspector superior.

CITEȘTE ȘI: Salariile bugetarilor de la Consiliul Județean Alba și de la instituțiile de cultură subordonate. De la șofer la președinte

Un consilier asistent are un salariu brut de  4.284 lei, iar un consilier superior are o indemnizație de bază de 6.052, la care se adaugă un spor de 50 % și rezultă un salariu de bază de 9.078 lei.

Șoferul care deservește aleșii locali câștigă 4.990 lei, iar un șofer (alte categorii) 3.647 lei, salariu brut.

Direcția Poliția Locală Sebeș

  1. Rusinea

    marți, 28.04.2020 at 08:44

    Rusinos de mari fata de populatia de rind !

