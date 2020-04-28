Salariile din Primăria Sebeș: Cât câștigă primarul Dorin Nistor, un șef de serviciu, un șofer sau un politișt local

Agenţia pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă (AJOFM) Alba a transmis oferta de locuri de muncă disponibile în județul Alba, la data de 28 aprilie.
Sunt vacante 86 locuri de muncă în județul Alba, în mai multe domenii.
OFERTA de locuri de muncă prin AJOFM ALBA:
Agenţia Locală pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă Alba Iulia – 0258 831 137
Angajator – post vacant – nr. locuri – telefon mobil
IMPRESA PIZZAROTTI & C & POMPONIO CONSTRUCȚII G.E.I.E. – masinist la masini pentru terasamente (ifronist) – 3 – 0747515437
IMPRESA PIZZAROTTI & C & POMPONIO CONSTRUCȚII G.E.I.E. – conducator auto transport rutier de marfuri – 1 – 0747515437
SC LOMEDAMY SECURITY SRL – agent de securitate – 1 – 0745501398
SATROTEC SRL – manager proiect – 1 – 0358401620
RO.DE.X FASHION SRL – confectioner-asamblor articole din textile – 9 – 0258806287
RO.DE.X FASHION SRL – muncitor necalificat în industria confectiilor – 10 – 0258806287
ALBATROS GOLD SRL – agent de vânzari – 1 – 0728014600
JECA MARAEV SRL – manipulant marfuri – 1 – 0258831137
SC RAPID LIFTS SRL – inginer mecanic – 1 – 0752252197
AJOFM Alba – Punct de lucru Aiud – 0725 225 882
Angajator – post vacant – nr. locuri – telefon mobil
LUCA CONSTRUCT SRL – dulgher (exclusiv restaurator) – 3 – 0758044301
LUCA CONSTRUCT SRL – zidar rosar-tencuitor – 3 – 0758044301
LUCA CONSTRUCT SRL – fierar betonist – 2 – 0758044301
LUCA CONSTRUCT SRL – instalator apa, canal – 2 – 0758044301
LUCA CONSTRUCT SRL – instalator instalatii tehnico-sanitare si de gaze – 2 – 0758044301
LUCA CONSTRUCT SRL – muncitor necalificat la demolarea cladirilor, captuseli zidarie, placi mozaic, faianta, gresie, parchet – 5 – 0758044301
AJOFM Alba – Punct de lucru Blaj – 0725 225 883
Angajator – post vacant – nr. locuri – telefon mobil
SC JUSTICE SECURITY SERVICES SRL – agent de securitate – 1 – 0733684244
BOSCH REXROTH SRL – electrician de întretinere si reparatii – 9 – 0258807805
BOSCH REXROTH SRL – operator la masini-unelte cu comanda numerica – 1 – 0258807805
BOSCH REXROTH SRL – mecanic utilaj – 3 – 0258807805
BOSCH REXROTH SRL – analist resurse umane – 1 – 0258807805
BOSCH REXROTH SRL – analist calitate – 4 – 0258807805
BOSCH REXROTH SRL – inginer productie – 2 – 0258807805
BOSCH REXROTH SRL – planificator – 1 – 0258807805
BOSCH REXROTH SRL – designer industrial – 2 – 0258807805
BOSCH REXROTH SRL – inginer automatist – 1 – 0258807805
BOSCH REXROTH SRL – programator de sistem informatic – 1 – 0258807805
ALOFM Câmpeni – 0725 225 884
Angajator – post vacant – nr. locuri – telefon mobil
SC ARIESAN STAR FASHION SRL – lucrator bucatarie (spalator vase mari) – 1 – 0744259795
SC ARIESAN STAR FASHION SRL – ajutor bucatar – 1 – 0744259795
URSOAIA S.R.L. – conducator auto transport rutier de marfuri – 1 – 0766693704
AJOFM Alba – Punct de lucru Cugir – 0725 225 881
Angajator – post vacant – nr. locuri – telefon mobil
SC AGRO TIMARIU SRL – paznic – 1 – 0740199453
SOLPOP DISTRIBUTION S.R.L. – magaziner – 1 – 0727380388
AJOFM Alba – Punct de lucru Sebeş – 0725 225 885
Angajator – post vacant – nr. locuri – telefon mobil
TMG GUARD SRL – agent de securitate – 10 – 0725225885